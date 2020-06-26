Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (26 June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Total confirmed: 5533

Total recovered: 1905

Deaths: 137

Today we have discharged 48 patients from various hospitals, bringing to 1,905 the total number of those who have so far recovered from the disease.

We also lost another five (5) patients to the disease bringing our fatality cases to 137.

