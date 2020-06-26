Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of the cases by counties (26 June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
– Nairobi is leading with 73 cases.
– Mombasa (20)
– Kajiado (15)
– Siaya (13)
– Busia (9)
– Kiambu (8)
– Taita Taveta (3)
– Machakos (3)
– Kilifi, Nakuru, Nandi, Bungoma & Isiolo, have one (1) case each.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo