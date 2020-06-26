APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Nairobi leads in Covid-19 cases

|
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

The government has announced 178 more positive cases of coronavirus from 3,918 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the country to 5,385. Cumulatively the Ministry of Health has carried out 155,144 tests so far.

All the positive cases  are Kenyans except three who are foreigners, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, announced today.

“Out of today’s positive cases  123  are males and 55 female while the  youngest is a one-year-old infant, and  the oldest is 76,” she said.

Nairobi, is leading with 100 cases followed by Kajiado with 21 cases. Migori 17 cases, Kiambu 16, cases, Busia 8 cases, Mombasa 7 cases, Machakos 4 cases, Nakuru 2 cases, Uasin Gishu, Kericho, and Taita Taveta have one case each.

Nairobi has 100 cases from Dagoretti North, 22,  Embakasi East, 17, Westlands, and Makadara, 12 cases each, Kibra 10,  Langata 8, Kasarani, 5, Roysambu and Embakasi Central 3 cases each, Embakasi West, Ruaraka and Starehe 2, cases each, Embakasi North and Dagoretti South one case each.

In Kajiado, the 21 cases are from Kajiado Central, 17,  Kajiado North, 3 and Kajiado East, one while in  Migori, 17 cases are from Suna East, 8 and Kuria West 9.

In Kiambu, 16 cases are from Kiambu Town, 7, Ruiru, 5, Kikuyu 2, Kabete and Kiambaa, one case each while the 8 cases in Busia, are from Matayos, 5 and Teso South, 3. In Mombasa the 7 cases are from Likoni, Changamwe and Mvita, 2 cases each, and Jomvu, one case.

All the 4 cases in Machakos are from Athi River, and the two cases in Nakuru, are from Naivasha. Uasin Gishu, has one case from Turbo, Kericho, the one case from Bureti, and Taita Taveta, one case from Voi.

Dr. Mwangangi also disclosed that the government has discharged 34 patients  from various hospitals, bringing the number of those who have recovered to 1,857. She however, reported that two more patients have succumbed  to the disease bringing  the total number of fatalities to 132.

The KNH, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Evanson Kamuri  confirmed that  5 members of staff  are admitted due to Covid-19,  from the day care centres in Nairobi metropolis.

He however, confirmed that the disease burden in the country has gone down due to change in habits. “Diseases such as  pneumonia and  diarrheal  have come down and we are hoping that even after Corona is gone we would wish all Kenyans to continue having the same  change of social  behavior’s,” he noted.

Commenting on the testing capacity for Covid-19 in the country, Dr.  Kamuri noted that in the next two weeks  it will double because of upgraded  and improved testing equipment’s and availability of kits.

“Our capacity for testing will now increase and instead of receiving data for 24 hours the turnaround will be within hours.” He also clarified that the figures that are normally given every day are very factual.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

