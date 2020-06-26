Coronavirus: Kenya recieves donation of 35,000 surgical masks

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

CAS Health, Dr. Rashid Aman today received a donation of 35,000 surgical masks from AstraZeneca to support COVID-19 responses. Izusu East Africa also donated two bus to ferry healthcare workers at KU Hospital and Mbagathi Isolation centre

