APO

Coronavirus – Morocco: Migration Project for Moroccan Students in Spain Surmounts COVID-19 Challenges

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and partners are working swiftly to adapt a pilot mobility programme appropriate to the COVID-19 situation – ever mindful of movement restrictions – that has impacted nearly 100 Moroccan post-graduate students currently in Spain. 

IOM is an implementing partner of the “Young Generation as Change Agents” project. Funded by the European Union and launched in 2019, this project helps qualified young people migrate safely and legally to Spain from Morocco and then return. 

The first-of-its-kind project is helping Moroccan graduates to earn a master’s degree in Spain during a one-year programme and then return to Morocco to contribute their learning and share skills within strategic sectors of the Moroccan economy, through entrepreneurship and other means.

All students are in good health and continue their studies online. University lectures switched to a digital format to keep courses moving and students active during the lockdown. 

The students were scheduled to return to Morocco at the close of the academic year in July. This now will depend on progress in COVID-19's containment. 

Mouad Rahmouni, a 25-year-old student of engineering, spent one year achieving his master’s degree in the Polytechnical University of Madrid.

“I am really grateful to have been granted this opportunity in Spain, since it allowed me to expand my technical skills in engineering. I am eager to put the skills I acquired at the service of my country,” he said. 

Some 98 post-graduate students participating in the skilled “circular” migration project find they currently are unable to return to complete the programme in Morocco, until movement restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted. 

“Obviously, the COVID-19 outbreak came with several operational challenges, but we are pleased to see that everyone involved in the YGCA European project is doing their utmost to ensure the best possible conditions for the students” explained Coral Martínez Íscar, Director of SEPIE, the organization that holds this project coordination. 

IOM, together with its partners – the Spanish Service for the Internationalization of Education (SEPIE) and the Ministry of Universities – has been working to come up with a solution.   

“Things were not easy for the students, especially being far from home during Ramadan. But contact was maintained on a nearly daily basis through WhatsApp,” said Oussama Elbaroudi, IOM’s project head in Madrid. “I was impressed by the solid group dynamic. Good humour was definitely important for lifting spirits and keeping morale high.”

In addition to monitoring the progress and wellbeing of the students, IOM and partners are liaising with the Moroccan Embassy to keep all informed about their citizens’ situation while assessing any potential vulnerabilities. 

“Spain and Morocco have built solid cooperation on migration for decades,” said María Jesús Herrera, Chief of IOM’s mission in Spain. “The fact that both states have agreed to enact new schemes such as this shows a growing recognition of the importance of improving common and comprehensive migration governance tools.”

“We strongly believe that this European project is a win-win action for both countries of origin and destination and could pave the way towards a more regular programme,” added SEPIE Director, Coral Martínez. “Giving opportunities to younger generations is our best investment.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

Videos

Nigeria’s bonds market sustains bullish trade

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s bond market has been on a bullish run all week with buying interest witnessed across some maturities despite the low system liquidity levels. Femi Ogundimu, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a recap of this week’s activities at Nigeria’s Fixed Income market....
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: IFC moves to support Nigerian businesses hit by the pandemic

CNBC Africa -
As the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to rip through businesses across Africa and the globe, to what extent can international and development finance institutions provide support for Africa?
Read more
APO

African countries making headway in tackling tax evasion and money laundering, 2020 Tax Transparency report says

Africa Press Office -
African countries made great strides in strengthening commitments and capacity to achieve tax transparency and exchange information on illicit fund flows in 2019, the latest Tax Transparency in Africa report, launched Thursday, revealed. Tax Transparency in Africa 2020 - produced by the Global Forum for Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, the African Union and African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), in close partnership with the African Development Bank
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Sudan: Critical services reach nearly 30,000 vulnerable people in high risk areas of Juba thanks to USAID funding

Africa Press Office -
29,714 people in Protection of Civilians (POC) sites of Juba and the high risk areas of Juba County have now been reached with critical water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) as well as infection prevention and control (IPC) services to help contain the spread of COVID-19, announced UNICEF. This is one of the results made possible by a 2 million USD contribution from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to UNICEF to help protect the most vulnerable populations in Juba Cou
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

African Parliament calls on AU members to strengthen healthcare systems in response to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Africa, The Pan-African Parliament has urged African Union member states to allocate sufficient funding for its healthcare systems. Joining CNBC Africa for more Sylvia Mthethwa, is Sylvia Mthethwa, Senator from the Kingdom of Eswatini and Rapporteur of the Pan-African Parliament Committee on Health....
Read more
Southern Africa

Moody’s says South Africa unlikely to stabilise debt by 2023

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African government target to stabilise its ballooning debt by 2023 will be very difficult to achieve and...
Read more
Coronavirus

How this Rwandan NGO is stepping up to feed vulnerable patients during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Local Rwandan NGO, Solid Africa has been operating since 2011, providing food, hygiene products and medical fees for the most vulnerable patients in public hospitals with the help of donations and volunteers. Now with support from larger development partners, the organization has managed to open an industrial kitchen and can cater to hundreds of patients a day just in time for response to a global pandemic. Solid Africa Founder, Isabelle Kamariza joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
East Africa

South Sudan leaders reach key deal on control of states

CNBC Africa -
African Union sanctions for unpaid dues, desert locusts wreaking havoc on agriculture and a promising new deal on State allocation meant to enhance local trade; these are the stories making news in South Sudan. CNBC Africa spoke to analyst, Akol Dok for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

Nigeria’s bonds market sustains bullish trade

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s bond market has been on a bullish run all week with buying interest witnessed across some maturities despite the low system liquidity levels. Femi Ogundimu, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a recap of this week’s activities at Nigeria’s Fixed Income market....
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: IFC moves to support Nigerian businesses hit by the pandemic

CNBC Africa -
As the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to rip through businesses across Africa and the globe, to what extent can international and development finance institutions provide support for Africa?
Read more
CEO Interviews

Kulula Founder on plans to launch a new domestic airline in SA

CNBC Africa -
Kulula founder and hotel disrupter, Gidon Novick is setting his eye back onto the aviation industry as he hopes to launch a new low-cost domestic airline in South Africa. This is amid the chaotic global aviation industry and South Africa’s depressed airline market. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Gidon Novick, Founder of Kulula and the Former CEO of Comair.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Hulamin CEO on COVID-19 impact on the aluminium market

CNBC Africa -
Aluminium supplier and exporter, Hulamin has reported depressed losses in its international and local market due to decreased export sales and the groups headline earnings plummeting to a loss of R240 million. Hulamin CEO, Richard Jacob joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved