Coronavirus – Nigeria: 594 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria

594 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria;

Lagos-159 Delta-106 Ondo-44 FCT-34 Edo-34 Oyo-33 Kaduna-33 Enugu-28 Katsina-25 Imo-22 Adamawa-15 Ogun-12 Osun-11 Abia-8 Rivers-6 Nasarawa-5 Bauchi-5 Niger-5 Kebbi-4 Ekiti-3 Plateau-1 Taraba-1

22,614 confirmed 7,822 discharged 549 deaths  

