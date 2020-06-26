Coronavirus – Nigeria: 594 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria

Local Rwandan NGO, Solid Africa has been operating since 2011, providing food, hygiene products and medical fees for the most vulnerable patients in public hospitals with the help of donations and volunteers. Now with support from larger development partners, the organization has managed to open an industrial kitchen and can cater to hundreds of patients a day just in time for response to a global pandemic. Solid Africa Founder, Isabelle Kamariza joins CNBC Africa for more.