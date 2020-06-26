Coronavirus: Seychelles to resume passenger flights on 1st August

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

President Danny Faure on June 23, 2020 announced that commercial passenger flights to Seychelles are to resume on August 1, 2020.

The decision was announced following a meeting at the State House, chaired by President Danny Faure, and attended by officials from the Public Health Authority; Ministry of Finance, Trade, Investment and Economic Planning; Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS); Citizens Engagement Platform Seychelles (Ceps); Seychelles Inter-Faith Council (Sifco); Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association (SHTA) and the Seychelles Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The resumption of commercial passenger flights will be undertaken as per the newly established National Framework for Integrated Management of the Reopening of Seychelles, presented by the public health commissioner, Dr. Jude Gedeon and based on three main pillars: i) public health protection, ii) community resilience, and iii) safe economic response and recovery.

According to Dr. Gedeon, Seychelles will only allow entry of visitors from low and medium risks countries (http://www.mfa.gov.sc/static.php?content_id=36&news_id=2074) and these visitors will also undertake a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, not more than 72 hours before flying to Seychelles to ensure that they are free of COVID-19.

It was also announced that the visitors will not be quarantined, and likewise, the same conditions will apply to returning Seychellois nationals as long as they also take the PCR test.

Department of Foreign Affairs therefore recommends that visitors wishing to visit Seychelles, view the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) website (www.seychellestourismboard.travel).

For additional information about tourism related (COVID-19) guidelines, please see the link http://tourism.gov.sc/covid-19-guidelines/.

