Coronavirus – South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 25 June

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Thursday, 25 June 2020 is 2965, with 421 recoveries and five deaths.

North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contributes 2.5% to South Africa’s burden of disease.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

District Breakdown

CASES

RECOVERIES

Bojanala District

1883

231

Rustenburg Municipality

1682

203

Madibeng Municipality

156

23

Moses Kotane Municipality

34

04

Moretele Municipality

06

01

Kgetleng Municipality

05

0

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District

856

156

JB Marks Municipality

218

26

Matlosana Municipality

631

129

Maquassi Hills

07

01

Ngaka Modiri Molema District

171

29

Mahikeng Municipality

96

15

Ditsobotla Municipality

53

08

Ratlou Municipality

06

01

Tswaing Local Municipality

07

03

Ramotshere Moiloa

09

02

Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District

28

05

Lekwa Teemane Municipality

09

03

Greater Taung

08

01

Mamusa Local Municipality

03

01

Naledi Municipality

08

0

Unallocated

27

Deaths

05

Data Harmonization:

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

Issued by: North West Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.