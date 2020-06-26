Coronavirus – South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 25 June

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Thursday, 25 June 2020 is 2965, with 421 recoveries and five deaths.
North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contributes 2.5% to South Africa’s burden of disease.
The breakdown of cases is as follows:
District Breakdown
CASES
RECOVERIES
Bojanala District
1883
231
Rustenburg Municipality
1682
203
Madibeng Municipality
156
23
Moses Kotane Municipality
34
04
Moretele Municipality
06
01
Kgetleng Municipality
05
0
Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District
856
156
JB Marks Municipality
218
26
Matlosana Municipality
631
129
Maquassi Hills
07
01
Ngaka Modiri Molema District
171
29
Mahikeng Municipality
96
15
Ditsobotla Municipality
53
08
Ratlou Municipality
06
01
Tswaing Local Municipality
07
03
Ramotshere Moiloa
09
02
Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District
28
05
Lekwa Teemane Municipality
09
03
Greater Taung
08
01
Mamusa Local Municipality
03
01
Naledi Municipality
08
0
Unallocated
27
Deaths
05
Data Harmonization:
Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.
Issued by: North West Health
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.