Coronavirus – Uganda: Update On The COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda 26 June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Ministry of Health confirms twelve (12) new COVID-19 cases from 2,113 samples tested on 25,h June, 2020. Two (2) new cases were among 1,413 samples tested from Points of Entry while ten (10) were among 700 samples of alerts and contacts. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 833.

A total of twenty-five (25) foreign truck drivers (15 Kenyans, 9 Tanzanians and 1 Congolese) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective country of origin.

Confirmed Cases:

Two (02) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry. Ten (10) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases; Four (4) from Amuru, two (2) from Kyotera, two (2) from Luwero, one (1) from Buikwe and one (1) from Tororo Districts.

Uganda has registered a total of 761 COVID-19 recoveries and to-date, NO COVID-19 related death has been recorded.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.