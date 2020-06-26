Corporate Council on Africa Leaders Forum Resilient U.S.-Africa Business Engagement to Drive Post COVID-19 Recovery

Rwanda has reimposed lock-down in parts of Kigali in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in other areas. Moreover, the Central Bank has announced that commercial banks have restructured loans amounting to about $679.5 million in a move to mitigate Rwandans from making monthly payments. During the same time, Equity Group Holdings ended its negotiations to acquire the banking businesses owned by Atlas Mara in Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique. Hudson Kuteesa, journalist with The Newtimes for more joins CNBC Africa for more.