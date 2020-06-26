APO

Youth Innovation Challenge on Democracy and Governance in Africa kicks off

The African Union (AU), through the African Governance Architecture (AGA) Secretariat, in a joint project with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) have launched the “Democracy and Governance in Africa- Youth Innovation Challenge”, seeking to identify, capacitate and recognize youth working on digital or non-digital innovations for structural prevention of conflict through addressing issues of democracy deficit, lack of good governance and work to promote human rights practices.

The innovation challenge targets youth innovators, innovation hubs and incubation centres across the continent led by the youth. The challenge seeks ideas or innovations that have been implemented and/or tested with a level of success and impact, and open for prospects of improvement, replication or scale up at national, regional or continental level. Innovators, innovations, innovation hubs should be based in Africa, however, Africans in the diaspora are also open to apply if the innovation is based in Africa or focused on addressing challenges in the continent.

The launch of the call for submissions is aligned with the African Union theme of the year 2020 on “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s development”. The theme aims to promote prevention, management and resolution of conflicts in Africa to achieve a conflict-free Africa while taking stock of challenges and identify opportunities in an effort to make peace a reality for all, rid the continent of wars, violent conflicts and human rights violations.

Undeniably, there is a clear nexus between democracy, governance and conflicts with the lion share of the continent’s peace and security problems arising out of deficits in democratic governance. Democracy and governance challenges specifically weak state institutions, issues of transparency, accountability, and legitimacy; marginalization of citizens and groups; insufficient civic engagement, participation, lack of basic human rights, justice and the rule of law progressively culminate to conflict. To silence the guns in Africa, the continent must work to address the structural root causes of conflict by using different approaches – innovation being one.

In recognition of the value that young people bring to Africa’s development and democratization process – the African Union has set youth engagement as one of its priorities by identifying youth as partners, leaders and beneficiaries. Through a comprehensive selection process, twenty (20) applicant will be shortlisted to benefit from an accelerator training programme with experienced trainers and experts, to help develop their ideas further for replication or scale-up. The training will be followed by the final process to identify the top innovations for awarding. The call for submissions will close on the 28th of July 2020.

To participate in the innovation challenge or for more details on the initiative, visit – Democracy and Governance in Africa- Youth Innovation Challenge. 

Economy

THE WEEKEND READ: Analysis– a budget long on words but short on detail.

Contributor -
Approaching the IMF and World Bank for assistance will rankle many within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners. Mr Mboweni found himself in the cross hairs in April when ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule and his alliance counterparts called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject an approach to the IMF or World Bank for assistance in the fight against Covid-19 following comments by the finance minister.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Rwanda reimposes lockdown in parts of Kigali City

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda has reimposed lock-down in parts of Kigali in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in other areas. Moreover, the Central Bank has announced that commercial banks have restructured loans amounting to about $679.5 million in a move to mitigate Rwandans from making monthly payments. During the same time, Equity Group Holdings ended its negotiations to acquire the banking businesses owned by Atlas Mara in Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique. Hudson Kuteesa, journalist with The Newtimes for more joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: African banks under pressure to accelerate digital transformation

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 pandemic has increased digital ways of spending, borrowing and lending, and making payments drastically. In a post-COVID-19 Rwanda, this is only going to increase financial institutions supported by economic policy changes from regulators, and national banks will have to prioritise digital transformation. CNBC Africa spoke to Samuel Tayengwa, acting CEO at TransUnion to expand on what a post-COVID-19 Rwanda will look like and what banks and businesses should be working on to be.
Read more
Videos

Nigerian fixed income & Fx wrap

CNBC Africa -
Activities at Nigeria’s Treasury bills market were sluggish this week, according to traders as tight system liquidity discouraged position-taking and trading. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa to take stock of trading at Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market this week....
Read more

