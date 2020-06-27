Coronavirus – Africa: Canada announces support for equitable access to new COVID-19 medical solutions

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 has changed the lives of people everywhere and highlighted inequalities around the world. All countries are affected and strong global cooperation and solidarity are needed to fight this pandemic. Canada is committed to working with countries around the world to ensure everyone, everywhere has access to new solutions developed to test, treat and immunize against COVID-19. At the same time, international support is needed to address the immediate humanitarian and development impact of the pandemic in developing countries, with particular attention to the most vulnerable.

Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, today announced a commitment of $120 million in support of the activities of the Access to COVID-19 (ACT) Accelerator – with $20 million of that total for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). Canada joined other world leaders to launch the ACT Accelerator – a global collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable distribution of new COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines – in May 2020.

Canada will also invest an additional $180 million to address the immediate humanitarian and development impacts of this crisis, helping communities in developing countries mitigate and address the challenges they are facing right now. This funding will support programming aligned with international response plans on priorities, such as essential food security, nutrition, and education initiatives.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made this commitment earlier today during his participation alongside other global leaders in the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future – The Summit, organized by Global Citizen and the European Commission. The Prime Minister will also participate in the upcoming Global Goal: Unite for Our Future – The Concert.

Today’s funding investments will help key partners assist those countries whose economies are most at risk due to the pandemic and improve their resilience.

