APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update 27 June 2020

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Over 356,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 171,000 recoveries & 9,100 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

NBA announces Game and National Television Schedules for ‘Seeding Games’ to Restart 2019-20 Season

Africa Press Office -
Download logoSeason Resumes on July 30 with Jazz vs. Pelicans and Clippers vs. Lakers in TNT Doubleheader; ESPN’s Game Coverage Restarts on July 31 with Celtics vs. Bucks and Rockets vs. Mavericks The NBA (www.NBA.com) today released its complete game schedule (https://on.nba.com/2YEwJ3i) and national television schedules for TNT (https://on.nba.com/3dFo9pg), ESPN (https://on.nba.com/2Vl0KTJ), ABC (https://on.nba.com/2BO68ry) and NBA TV (https://on.nba.com/2BiRdps) for the “s
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Seychelles: Update as of 25th June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoFifty-nine (59) is now the total number of positive PCR test results from the crew of the Spanish fishing fleet who arrived from Senegal and Ivory Coast on the 23rd June 2020. The Department of Health has taken samples from 198 seafarers altogether and has, so far, obtained 146 results. Tests are currently running for 52 other seafarers. The Public Health Commissioner has confirmed that all the seafarers who test positive, including those previously placed at Perseverance, will
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Recover Better Together Action Forum

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed convened and opened the Recover Better Together Action Forum this morning. Over 300 participants, 40 speakers, including Ministers of Finance, International Cooperation and Foreign Affairs, ambassadors and partners from the private sector and civil society shared their experience in dealing with the socio-economic effects of COVID-19 and committed to recover better from the crisis. Heads of UN agencies, funds and progra
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (26th June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 45 Total confirmed cases: 1005 Total active cases: 732 Total recovered: 260 Total number of tests conducted: 12578 Total deaths: 13Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

JSE launches new sustainability segment

CNBC Africa -
Green bonds, social bonds and sustainability bonds all to help with the Sustainable Development Goal commitments. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange announced this week that the Green Bond Segment will expand to a fully-fledged Sustainability Segment. The aim – provide a platform for companies to raise debt for green, social and sustainable initiatives. What does this mean? Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Update on Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial

CNBC Africa -
It seems in South Africa this Covid-19 outbreak is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is projecting that South Africa could come close to 408 000 coronavirus cases by the middle of next month. Right now it has over 118 000 positive Covid-19 cases with over 2000 deaths. On Wednesday the trials began and the first person was injected with a tested vaccine at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg. The university called for 50 volunteers and they got 300. What’s happening? Dr Anthonet Koen, Principal Investigator joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Economy

THE WEEKEND READ: Analysis– a budget long on words but short on detail.

Contributor -
Approaching the IMF and World Bank for assistance will rankle many within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners. Mr Mboweni found himself in the cross hairs in April when ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule and his alliance counterparts called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject an approach to the IMF or World Bank for assistance in the fight against Covid-19 following comments by the finance minister.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Rwanda reimposes lockdown in parts of Kigali City

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda has reimposed lock-down in parts of Kigali in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in other areas. Moreover, the Central Bank has announced that commercial banks have restructured loans amounting to about $679.5 million in a move to mitigate Rwandans from making monthly payments. During the same time, Equity Group Holdings ended its negotiations to acquire the banking businesses owned by Atlas Mara in Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique. Hudson Kuteesa, journalist with The Newtimes for more joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Financial

Cote d’Ivoire airline gets $24 million government boost

Reuters -
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s national airline Air Cote d’Ivoire received 14 billion CFA francs ($24.09 million) from the government to keep...
Read more
News

Zimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over ‘economic sabotage’

Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe on Friday suspended trade on the stock exchange and mobile phone-based payments to address what President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s...
Read more
Economy

South Africa unlikely to sort out its debt in four years – Fitch.

Contributor -
We view the government's forecast of gross loan debt rising to 81.8% of GDP in FY21, much higher than the 65.6% in the original budget, as realistic. However, we believe its expectation that debt will peak at 87.4% in FY24 is optimistic. This would require sufficient fiscal consolidation to achieve a primary budget surplus in that year, which would be South Africa's first since 2008, towards the end of the commodity boom.
Read more
International News

Police Unions And The Fight To Reform Law Enforcement

CNBC -
After the death of George Floyd in police custody, activists across the US have advocated for a fundamental shift in policing. One hurdle to any significant changes in many localities are police unions, which have significant power over policies that
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved