APO

Coronavirus – Africa: World Cannot Return to ‘Previous Normal’, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Forum, Presenting New Global Framework for Nations amid COVID-19 Pandemic

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohamed’s remarks to the Recover Better Together Action Forum, in New York today:

It is my pleasure to welcome you to the Recover Better Together Action Forum. Today, we gather virtually, in full development emergency mode, to hear from many of you who are active on the front lines of this unprecedented crisis:

Governments that are leading the response at country level; private and public donors, including those contributing to the Secretary-General’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund; civil society organizations that provide a lifeline of support to the most vulnerable; and Heads of United Nations entities and our Resident Coordinators, who are mobilizing support from across the system and beyond, to help Governments cope and recover better from the devastating impacts of the pandemic.

I thank you all for everything you are doing. As we engage in today’s discussions, we must keep in sight the gravity of the situation. A return to normality in some regions must not lull us into a false sense of security.

COVID-19 continues to spread at an alarming rate around the world. For many countries, and for many people, the worst is unfortunately yet to come. This crisis of historic magnitude has a human face. Over 9 million people have been infected by the virus; 472,000 have died.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates that working hours equivalent to more than 300 million jobs could be lost. That’s 15 times more than during the 2008 financial crisis. The World Bank anticipates the sharpest decline in per‑capita income since 1870. Between 70 and 100 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that 265 million people could face acute food insecurity by year’s end — double the number at risk before the crisis. And for the first time since its establishment, the global Human Development Index will fall, and dramatically so.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the promise of the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals] more relevant and vital than ever. The crisis is a stark reminder that any recovery that fails to address the causes of our present vulnerabilities condemns us to more acute crises in the future.

Together, we can stem today’s crisis. In doing so, we must pave the way for transformative change. As we safeguard gains, look to leapfrog, strengthen foundations for sustainability and build resilience.

It is with this imperative in mind that the United Nations development system is working together to support countries at this time of great need. We have switched gears to development emergency mode because we must act fast to recover better. We are seeking to achieve impact at scale because the future we want requires ambition and transformation.

To do so, the United Nations Sustainable Development Group has developed a global framework that is guiding our socioeconomic response in countries. The framework articulates the United Nations offer across five broad areas, which United Nations country teams are tailoring to each country context.

Resident Coordinators are leading our response, relying on technical leadership from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and leveraging the assets and expertise of all United Nations agencies, resident and non-resident.

Our offer is clear: We are deploying our combined resources, expertise and technical assistance to help countries respond across five critical areas.

First, to protect health systems and essential services during the crisis, including those health priorities not directly related to COVID19, such as vaccines, maternal health and HIV/TB.

Second, to protect people in the most vulnerable countries and communities, ensuring access to social protection and basic services. We will be there to help enable cash transfers to those most in need, ensure access to food and nutrition, water and sanitation, with women at the centre.

Third, to protect jobs and livelihoods, creating short-term jobs, especially for youth and women and identifying bridging measures that can keep companies in business and workers in jobs. We focus on the most vulnerable — those in the informal sector, small and medium-sized enterprises, and informal sector workers.

Fourth, to help countries navigate complex macroeconomic options and guide the necessary surge in fiscal and financial stimulus. We work to ensure that any investments made during this phase help sow the seeds for a more sustainable, inclusive, digital and green recovery.

Finally, we are mobilizing communities and local governments to identify and implement local solutions to cope with the crisis now and build resilience for tomorrow.

We are determined to do all this at once, simultaneously, not sequentially. These actions are mutually reinforcing. To deliver on our offer, we are also making full use of the new structures and capacities established as part of the far-reaching reforms of the United Nations development system. The establishment of an independent, empowered United Nations coordination system has strengthened our ability to respond faster and with greater impact to the challenges of this century.

We are also better positioned to blend the policy and operational capacities across the United Nations system to offer an integrated response in each country. We are more transparent in the use of resources entrusted to us. COVID-19 is the first big test of our reforms. It is also serving as an accelerator. We all recognize that the world cannot and will not go back to the previous normal, nor will the United Nations development system.

Today’s development emergency must lead to an even deeper sense of urgency throughout the decade of action. This is the type of rapid, concrete and impactful multilateral solidarity that the world needs today.

We are conscious that the COVID-19 fund represents a microscopic share of the resources required for countries to address the impact of the pandemic. But, if fully capitalized, this fund could be truly transformational. We need to mobilize $1 billion for the fund in the course of the year.

These resources will go towards the country-specific response plans that have been developed by United Nations country teams, with Governments and national partners taking the lead. They will ensure we can fully deliver on our offer. Most importantly, the fund can serve as a catalyser — a multiplier — around which countries can mobilize the trillions they need to fully meet their needs.

Scale, ultimately, will come from domestic resources. These are the resources that will truly enable the massive stimulus support packages required to cope with COVID-19 and its containment measures, and guide investments in a greener, more inclusive recovery. But, these need to be unlocked and incentivized by development assistance. Our Fund aims to do just that.

I thank all our donors who have allowed us to initiate the operations of the Fund in record time. I salute Norway, Netherlands, Switzerland and Denmark for leading the way. I am also grateful to all other partners that are joining this effort now. And I encourage all other partners to also come forward as we move towards our next resource mobilization event in the coming months.

We have a steep curve to climb. In looking at the COVID-19 Fund, or at the financing architecture globally, we see a concerning landscape. Investments are falling well below the needs, and our expectations. But, together, we can change the game. We can build on the initial round of investments to inform and stimulate funding on a much larger scale.

Funding the United Nations response is a direct investment in countries’ ability to deal with the severe socioeconomic problems posed by the pandemic, prevent further erosion of development gains, and help countries recover better — with the 2030 Agenda as our compass. I trust that the exchanges and testimonies we will hear today will help create momentum towards this goal.

With the limited resources already entrusted to us, we already see tangible Government-led action in 47 countries around the world. In Jamaica and Georgia, these funds are helping to get medication to vulnerable people and those with chronic diseases. In Malawi and Guatemala, programmes are establishing innovative delivery mechanisms, such as mobile care and tele-health, to ensure continuity of pre-natal and maternal care.

In Senegal, Bhutan, Mongolia and Nicaragua, the United Nations is supporting education systems so that children can access remote learning resources. In Timor‑Leste, Armenia, Eswatini, Guinea and Guinea‑Bissau, we are supporting the rollout of cash transfers. In Kiribati and Papua New Guinea, we are investing in food security. In Micronesia and Ghana, the Solomon Islands and Viet Nam the funds are being used to enhance water and sanitation infrastructure.

These early investments are critical. They can have a real impact on people’s lives. And we are learning from these experiences; we now have a better understanding of what works, what is cost‑efficient, and what can be replicated or taken to greater scale.

That information is, in itself, a global public good. But, these early steps do not compare with the challenges we face. We must be much more ambitious, united and decisive in our response.

We are together in this. No one will ever be truly safe until everyone is safe. No country will truly move forward if we leave people behind. And to recover better together, we must all do more.

Today, as we mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations Charter, let’s remember that Global Solidarity is not just an abstract ideal. It is our duty and our calling to come together and help each other. Times of crisis call on us all to do more, concretely, and particularly for the most vulnerable.

Your actions today and in the weeks and months ahead can offer hope and help turn the tide. Your engagement through the United Nations speaks to the power of unity and solidarity, the only way forward for every country and for each one of us. A serious crisis should never be wasted. So, today, let us commit to do all we can to recover better, together. Thank you.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations (UN).

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Lake Chad Basin – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet

Africa Press Office -
Download logoHIGHLIGHTS 4.6 million people in the Lake Chad Basin may require emergency food assistance through August OAG violence continues to disrupt agricultural production and livelihoods across the Lake Chad Basin Severe weather in late May and June results in displacement and increased needs among populations in Borno Download Report: https://bit.ly/2VmNkXF KEY DEVELOPMENTS Violence continues to endanger civilians and prompt displacement across the Lake Chad
Read more
News

Zimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over ‘economic sabotage’

Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe on Friday suspended trade on the stock exchange and mobile phone-based payments to address what President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s...
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Morocco: In the midst of coronavirus, USAID/Morocco supports distance learning for deaf and hard of hearing students

Africa Press Office -
Download logo“When COVID-19 hit Morocco and the schools closed, we quickly shifted to distance learning with the main goal of providing continued learning for our students”, said Mr. Boukili, the inclusive education official at Morocco’s Ministry of Education. “We soon realized we were only focusing on the tip of the iceberg!” In March 2020, Morocco’s Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training and Scientific Research (MOE) shifted to digital learni
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Djibouti: On the Occasion of the Republic of Djibouti’s National Day

Africa Press Office -
Download logoBy Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State On behalf of the government and people of the United States, I congratulate the people of Djibouti as you celebrate the 43rd anniversary of your nation’s independence. Djibouti continues to be an important partner of the United States as we work together to foster prosperity and peace in the Horn of Africa. In these difficult times, as the Horn faces the simultaneous challenges of COVID-19, a desert locust infestation, and devastatin
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

JSE launches new sustainability segment

CNBC Africa -
Green bonds, social bonds and sustainability bonds all to help with the Sustainable Development Goal commitments. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange announced this week that the Green Bond Segment will expand to a fully-fledged Sustainability Segment. The aim – provide a platform for companies to raise debt for green, social and sustainable initiatives. What does this mean? Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Update on Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial

CNBC Africa -
It seems in South Africa this Covid-19 outbreak is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is projecting that South Africa could come close to 408 000 coronavirus cases by the middle of next month. Right now it has over 118 000 positive Covid-19 cases with over 2000 deaths. On Wednesday the trials began and the first person was injected with a tested vaccine at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg. The university called for 50 volunteers and they got 300. What’s happening? Dr Anthonet Koen, Principal Investigator joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Economy

THE WEEKEND READ: Analysis– a budget long on words but short on detail.

Contributor -
Approaching the IMF and World Bank for assistance will rankle many within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners. Mr Mboweni found himself in the cross hairs in April when ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule and his alliance counterparts called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject an approach to the IMF or World Bank for assistance in the fight against Covid-19 following comments by the finance minister.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Rwanda reimposes lockdown in parts of Kigali City

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda has reimposed lock-down in parts of Kigali in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in other areas. Moreover, the Central Bank has announced that commercial banks have restructured loans amounting to about $679.5 million in a move to mitigate Rwandans from making monthly payments. During the same time, Equity Group Holdings ended its negotiations to acquire the banking businesses owned by Atlas Mara in Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique. Hudson Kuteesa, journalist with The Newtimes for more joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Financial

Cote d’Ivoire airline gets $24 million government boost

Reuters -
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s national airline Air Cote d’Ivoire received 14 billion CFA francs ($24.09 million) from the government to keep...
Read more
News

Zimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over ‘economic sabotage’

Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe on Friday suspended trade on the stock exchange and mobile phone-based payments to address what President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s...
Read more
Economy

South Africa unlikely to sort out its debt in four years – Fitch.

Contributor -
We view the government's forecast of gross loan debt rising to 81.8% of GDP in FY21, much higher than the 65.6% in the original budget, as realistic. However, we believe its expectation that debt will peak at 87.4% in FY24 is optimistic. This would require sufficient fiscal consolidation to achieve a primary budget surplus in that year, which would be South Africa's first since 2008, towards the end of the commodity boom.
Read more
International News

Police Unions And The Fight To Reform Law Enforcement

CNBC -
After the death of George Floyd in police custody, activists across the US have advocated for a fundamental shift in policing. One hurdle to any significant changes in many localities are police unions, which have significant power over policies that
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved