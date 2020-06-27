Coronavirus: African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases

APO

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (359,408) deaths (9,283), and recoveries (173,057) by region: 

Central (32,659 cases; 702 deaths; 16,061 recoveries):  Burundi (144; 1; 93), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), Central African Republic (3,340; 40; 661), Chad (865; 74; 778), Congo (1,245; 40; 473), DRC (6,552; 149; 900), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon (5,209; 40; 2,327), Sao Tome & Principe (711; 13; 214)

Eastern (34,421; 1,032; 15,814): Comoros (272; 7; 161), Djibouti (4,643; 52; 4,348), Eritrea (167; 0; 53), Ethiopia (5,245; 89; 1,688), Kenya (5,533; 137; 1,905), Madagascar (1,922; 16; 862), Mauritius (341; 10; 326), Rwanda (858; 2; 398), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,878; 90; 868), South Sudan (1,952; 36; 241), Sudan (9,257; 572; 4,014), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (833; 0; 761)

Northern (92,674; 3,910; 36,847): Algeria (12,685; 885; 9,066), Egypt (62,755; 2,620; 16,737), Libya (698; 18; 140), Mauritania (3,739; 119; 1,225), Morocco (11,633; 218; 8,656), Tunisia (1,164; 50; 1,023)

Southern (129,699; 2,404; 66,454): Angola (244; 10; 81), Botswana (89; 1; 25), Eswatini (728; 8; 367), Lesotho (24; 0; 4), Malawi (1,005; 13; 260), Mozambique (816; 5; 223),  Namibia (121; 0; 22), South Africa (124,590; 2,340; 64,111), Zambia (1,531; 21; 1,233), Zimbabwe (551; 6; 128)

Western (69,955; 1,235; 37,881): Benin (1,053; 14; 292), Burkina Faso (941; 53; 830), Cape Verde (1,027; 10; 568), Côte d'Ivoire (8,739; 64; 3,587), Gambia (44; 2; 26), Ghana (15,834; 103; 11,755), Guinea (5,260; 29; 4,155), Guinea-Bissau (1,614; 21; 317), Liberia (684; 34; 285), Mali (2,060; 113; 1,387), Niger (1,062; 67; 924), Nigeria (23,298; 554; 8,253), Senegal (6,354; 98; 4,193), Sierra Leone (1,394; 59; 914), Togo (591; 14; 395)

APO

Experts at Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) forum reimagine future of African economies for post-COVID era

Africa Press Office -
The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled African economies but also offers an opportunity to reinvent economic systems on the continent and make small businesses more resilient, said Creative Associates International’s Vice President and Senior Director for Economic Growth at a high-level forum for U.S. and African leaders in government and the private sector. “We are seeing digital solutions and transformation and awareness among political and business leaders that we can do things now
APO

Corporate Council on Africa’s Inaugural Leaders Forum – Final Day Spotlights Sustaining Regional and Bilateral Trade Post-COVID in Africa

Africa Press Office -
On Friday, June 26, 2020, Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) (https://www.CorporateCouncilonAfrica.com/) hosted the fourth and final day of its inaugural Leaders Forum – a high level virtual forum to bring together Heads of State, senior USG and African government officials, CEOs and private sector executives, and leaders from multilateral institutions.  Over 2500 business and government leaders from across the U.S. and Africa registered for the CCA Leaders Forum to gain insight on bus
APO

Coronavirus – Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 26th June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Active cases: 16 New case: 1 New tests: 140 Total confirmed: 44 Recovered: 26 Deaths: 2 Full situation report (No. 87) available at http://moh.gov.gm/covid-19-report/Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.Media filesDownload logo
APO

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update as at 26.06.2020

Africa Press Office -
Total Cases - 858 (+8) Recovered - 398 (+13) tests - 130,047 (+3763) Deaths - 2 (+0) Active cases - 458Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.Media filesDownload logo
Update on Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial

CNBC Africa -
It seems in South Africa this Covid-19 outbreak is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is projecting that South Africa could come close to 408 000 coronavirus cases by the middle of next month. Right now it has over 118 000 positive Covid-19 cases with over 2000 deaths. On Wednesday the trials began and the first person was injected with a tested vaccine at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg. The university called for 50 volunteers and they got 300. What’s happening? Dr Anthonet Koen, Principal Investigator joins CNBC Africa for more.
THE WEEKEND READ: Analysis– a budget long on words but short on detail.

Contributor -
Approaching the IMF and World Bank for assistance will rankle many within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners. Mr Mboweni found himself in the cross hairs in April when ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule and his alliance counterparts called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject an approach to the IMF or World Bank for assistance in the fight against Covid-19 following comments by the finance minister.
COVID-19: Rwanda reimposes lockdown in parts of Kigali City

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda has reimposed lock-down in parts of Kigali in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in other areas. Moreover, the Central Bank has announced that commercial banks have restructured loans amounting to about $679.5 million in a move to mitigate Rwandans from making monthly payments. During the same time, Equity Group Holdings ended its negotiations to acquire the banking businesses owned by Atlas Mara in Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique. Hudson Kuteesa, journalist with The Newtimes for more joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: African banks under pressure to accelerate digital transformation

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 pandemic has increased digital ways of spending, borrowing and lending, and making payments drastically. In a post-COVID-19 Rwanda, this is only going to increase financial institutions supported by economic policy changes from regulators, and national banks will have to prioritise digital transformation. CNBC Africa spoke to Samuel Tayengwa, acting CEO at TransUnion to expand on what a post-COVID-19 Rwanda will look like and what banks and businesses should be working on to be.
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Zimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over ‘economic sabotage’

Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe on Friday suspended trade on the stock exchange and mobile phone-based payments to address what President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s...
South Africa unlikely to sort out its debt in four years – Fitch.

Contributor -
We view the government's forecast of gross loan debt rising to 81.8% of GDP in FY21, much higher than the 65.6% in the original budget, as realistic. However, we believe its expectation that debt will peak at 87.4% in FY24 is optimistic. This would require sufficient fiscal consolidation to achieve a primary budget surplus in that year, which would be South Africa's first since 2008, towards the end of the commodity boom.
Police Unions And The Fight To Reform Law Enforcement

CNBC -
After the death of George Floyd in police custody, activists across the US have advocated for a fundamental shift in policing. One hurdle to any significant changes in many localities are police unions, which have significant power over policies that
JSE launches new sustainability segment

CNBC Africa -
Green bonds, social bonds and sustainability bonds all to help with the Sustainable Development Goal commitments. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange announced this week that the Green Bond Segment will expand to a fully-fledged Sustainability Segment. The aim – provide a platform for companies to raise debt for green, social and sustainable initiatives. What does this mean? Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
