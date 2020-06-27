Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

1. Partnerships and Coordination

As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to support GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (54 in total).

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2NN4V6Z

2. Disease Surveillance

• Between 1 April and 26 June, Ethiopia received over 18,650 returnees: 4,774 from Sudan, 3,981 from Djibouti, 3,936 from Somalia, 3,162 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), 1024 from Kuwait, 650 from Lebanon and 687 from Kenya.

• Completed construction of 2 screening points at the entry and exit of Bule Hora town: temperature and symptoms screening.

• Five IOM health staff trained for COVID-19 sample collection at Ethiopia Public Health Institute (EPHI).

• Registered 1,348 new returnees (291 Female / 1,057 Male).

• Continued to provide direct assistance to migrant returnees in quarantine facilities, including food and water assistance to migrants in Jijiga, onward transportation assistance to 54 returnees from Dollo Ado and Moyale, and family tracing and reunification for 5 female Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC) who arrived from Lebanon in Addis Ababa.

• Continued to distribute PPE (177 packs surgical masks, gloves and 380 packs of face shields and 8 thermometers) to quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa. Distributed NFIs, including 2,134 mosquito nets, 717 laundry soaps and 750 jerrycans in Metema quarantine facility.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).