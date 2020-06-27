Coronavirus – Kenya: 278 people test positive of Covid-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, we have 278 people testing positive of Covid-19 from 4,074 samples that were run in the last 24 hours. This now brings 5,811 the total number of confirmed cases in the country, from a cumulative figure of 162, 478 tests done so far.

Ministry of Health, Kenya.