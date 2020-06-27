APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of cases by county as of 27 June 2020

| Updated:
Nairobi is leading with 171 cases, followed by Mombasa with 37, Nakuru, 17, Kiambu 12, Busia 10, Uasin Gishu, 9, Kajiado 4, Migori 3, Kericho, 2, Machakos 2, Nandi, 2, Trans Nzoia, 2, Siaya, (1), Taita Taveta, (1), Kwale, (1), Kisumu, (1), Makueni, (1), Meru, (1), & Vihiga, (1).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Nairobi is leading with 171 cases, followed by Mombasa with 37, Nakuru, 17, Kiambu 12, Busia 10, Uasin Gishu, 9, Kajiado 4, Migori 3, Kericho, 2, Machakos 2, Nandi, 2, Trans Nzoia, 2, Siaya, (1), Taita Taveta, (1), Kwale, (1), Kisumu, (1), Makueni, (1), Meru, (1), & Vihiga, (1).Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
