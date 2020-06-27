Coronavirus – Malawi: UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

640 Malawian returnees and deportees were received by humanitarian partners

3,056,153 people were reached with COVID-19 messaging this week

41 COVID-19 testing sites are now operational

80,000 learners received take home rations as at 19 June

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2VpjkKw

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Country Team in Malawi (UNCT).