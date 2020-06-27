APO

Coronavirus – Morocco: In the midst of coronavirus, USAID/Morocco supports distance learning for deaf and hard of hearing students

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

“When COVID-19 hit Morocco and the schools closed, we quickly shifted to distance learning with the main goal of providing continued learning for our students”, said Mr. Boukili, the inclusive education official at Morocco’s Ministry of Education. “We soon realized we were only focusing on the tip of the iceberg!”

In March 2020, Morocco’s Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training and Scientific Research (MOE) shifted to digital learning to ensure continuity of learning for its seven million students in response to the coronavirus outbreak. A variety of distance learning resources were made available for the students. The Ministry quickly multiplied its efforts to make distance learning accessible to all. The Ministry expanded its online TilmideTICE platform which provides content across all subjects and levels, rolled out a Microsoft Teams platform to enable student-teacher online interaction, and launched virtual classrooms to benefit vocational training center students. Then, to reach students with no access to the internet, often in rural or underserved regions, the Ministry went a step further and started filming lessons and broadcasting them on national TV channels to ensure equitable access to all.

To all? Not quite. As these distance learning tools were rolled out, concerns were soon raised that deaf and hard of hearing (DHH) students, representing over 2,000 schooled children and youth who count among the 10,000 Moroccan students with sensory impairments, were being left behind.

There remained yet another challenge: the need to translate distance learning materials into Moroccan Sign Language (MSL).

The Ministry was well prepared to rise to the challenge thanks to the USAID project Improving Deaf Children’s Reading through Technology activity (2015 – 2018) which, in partnership with the MOE, has increased recognition of MSL as a language by providing training to teachers and administrators on MSL. The project worked with deaf association-run schools across Morocco to provide teachers with an assistive technology—MSL Clip and Create software—allowing them to both create customized materials that provide MSL translations of written text and generate instructional activities incorporating both MSL and Modern Standard Arabic.

Ms. Mina Daoudi, a sign language interpreter, was one of the teacher volunteers that the MOE called upon to help with the translation of lessons in MSL through a series of recorded videos. “These video lessons will be first broadcast on national TV channels and then posted on the Ministry’s online platform so that deaf and hard of hearing students can access digital learning opportunities,” Ms. Daoudi said. “You know,” she continued, “there are many educational materials for deaf children online, but in addition to being scattered here and there, they are not Morocco context-appropriate. This is the time we should consider providing our own offerings!”

Driven by the immediate need and response to the pandemic, the MOE reached out to USAID for support. As part of COVID-19 emergency response measures, USAID redirected approximately $400,000 under its current National Program for Reading (2017-2022) to adapt digital lessons into sign language for DHH students.

This effort is part of a continuing collaboration with the MOE to support DHH education. The need for MSL teacher-preparation programs and the important role of higher education in preparing the next generation of deaf education teachers resulted in the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in 2019 between USAID, the MOE, and Lalla Asmaa Foundation. This MOU outlines the implementation of a comprehensive and evidence-based teacher training program that will equip existing and prospective teachers with the skills to use quality instructional models for teaching DHH learners. Following this MOU, USAID will roll out a new DHH teacher training activity later this year, which will help the MOE enhance inclusivity in Morocco’s education system by providing technical assistance for content development and training of a generation of future teachers who will fill a critical teacher shortage in this field.

“This shortage in trained teachers for deaf and hard of hearing students has been all the more acute with the COVID-19 pandemic as we are trying to provide online interpretation services for our deaf and hard of hearing students”, said Mr. Boukili. “But this MOU will significantly contribute to raising the profile of sign language teachers in Morocco and hopefully will encourage more and more undergraduate students to specialize in deaf education and fill the MSL teacher shortage gap,” he continued. “It is a huge step towards achieving Morocco’s inclusive education reform agenda for the long term and a strong commitment to contributing to an inclusive and sustainable economic growth of the country.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Seychelles: Update as of 25th June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoFifty-nine (59) is now the total number of positive PCR test results from the crew of the Spanish fishing fleet who arrived from Senegal and Ivory Coast on the 23rd June 2020. The Department of Health has taken samples from 198 seafarers altogether and has, so far, obtained 146 results. Tests are currently running for 52 other seafarers. The Public Health Commissioner has confirmed that all the seafarers who test positive, including those previously placed at Perseverance, will
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Recover Better Together Action Forum

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed convened and opened the Recover Better Together Action Forum this morning. Over 300 participants, 40 speakers, including Ministers of Finance, International Cooperation and Foreign Affairs, ambassadors and partners from the private sector and civil society shared their experience in dealing with the socio-economic effects of COVID-19 and committed to recover better from the crisis. Heads of UN agencies, funds and progra
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (26th June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 45 Total confirmed cases: 1005 Total active cases: 732 Total recovered: 260 Total number of tests conducted: 12578 Total deaths: 13Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update 27 June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Over 356,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 171,000 recoveries & 9,100 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX   Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Update on Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial

CNBC Africa -
It seems in South Africa this Covid-19 outbreak is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is projecting that South Africa could come close to 408 000 coronavirus cases by the middle of next month. Right now it has over 118 000 positive Covid-19 cases with over 2000 deaths. On Wednesday the trials began and the first person was injected with a tested vaccine at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg. The university called for 50 volunteers and they got 300. What’s happening? Dr Anthonet Koen, Principal Investigator joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Economy

THE WEEKEND READ: Analysis– a budget long on words but short on detail.

Contributor -
Approaching the IMF and World Bank for assistance will rankle many within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners. Mr Mboweni found himself in the cross hairs in April when ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule and his alliance counterparts called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject an approach to the IMF or World Bank for assistance in the fight against Covid-19 following comments by the finance minister.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Rwanda reimposes lockdown in parts of Kigali City

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda has reimposed lock-down in parts of Kigali in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in other areas. Moreover, the Central Bank has announced that commercial banks have restructured loans amounting to about $679.5 million in a move to mitigate Rwandans from making monthly payments. During the same time, Equity Group Holdings ended its negotiations to acquire the banking businesses owned by Atlas Mara in Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique. Hudson Kuteesa, journalist with The Newtimes for more joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: African banks under pressure to accelerate digital transformation

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 pandemic has increased digital ways of spending, borrowing and lending, and making payments drastically. In a post-COVID-19 Rwanda, this is only going to increase financial institutions supported by economic policy changes from regulators, and national banks will have to prioritise digital transformation. CNBC Africa spoke to Samuel Tayengwa, acting CEO at TransUnion to expand on what a post-COVID-19 Rwanda will look like and what banks and businesses should be working on to be.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

News

Zimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over ‘economic sabotage’

Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe on Friday suspended trade on the stock exchange and mobile phone-based payments to address what President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s...
Read more
Economy

South Africa unlikely to sort out its debt in four years – Fitch.

Contributor -
We view the government's forecast of gross loan debt rising to 81.8% of GDP in FY21, much higher than the 65.6% in the original budget, as realistic. However, we believe its expectation that debt will peak at 87.4% in FY24 is optimistic. This would require sufficient fiscal consolidation to achieve a primary budget surplus in that year, which would be South Africa's first since 2008, towards the end of the commodity boom.
Read more
International News

Police Unions And The Fight To Reform Law Enforcement

CNBC -
After the death of George Floyd in police custody, activists across the US have advocated for a fundamental shift in policing. One hurdle to any significant changes in many localities are police unions, which have significant power over policies that
Read more
Videos

JSE launches new sustainability segment

CNBC Africa -
Green bonds, social bonds and sustainability bonds all to help with the Sustainable Development Goal commitments. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange announced this week that the Green Bond Segment will expand to a fully-fledged Sustainability Segment. The aim – provide a platform for companies to raise debt for green, social and sustainable initiatives. What does this mean? Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved