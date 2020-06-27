Coronavirus – Seychelles: Update as of 25th June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Fifty-nine (59) is now the total number of positive PCR test results from the crew of the Spanish fishing fleet who arrived from Senegal and Ivory Coast on the 23rd June 2020.

The Department of Health has taken samples from 198 seafarers altogether and has, so far, obtained 146 results. Tests are currently running for 52 other seafarers.

The Public Health Commissioner has confirmed that all the seafarers who test positive, including those previously placed at Perseverance, will be isolated on ships of the Spanish fishing fleet now dedicated for this purpose. The fleet has their own doctor, personal protective equipment and ability to monitor temperature and other symptoms that the seafarers may develop.

Should the seafarers develop symptoms associated with COVID-19, they will be transferred to the isolation and treatment facilities on Mahe.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Health, Seychelles.