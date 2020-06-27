APO

Corporate Council on Africa’s Inaugural Leaders Forum – Final Day Spotlights Sustaining Regional and Bilateral Trade Post-COVID in Africa

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On Friday, June 26, 2020, Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) (https://www.CorporateCouncilonAfrica.com/) hosted the fourth and final day of its inaugural Leaders Forum – a high level virtual forum to bring together Heads of State, senior USG and African government officials, CEOs and private sector executives, and leaders from multilateral institutions.  Over 2500 business and government leaders from across the U.S. and Africa registered for the CCA Leaders Forum to gain insight on business engagement that will shape and drive post-COVID-19 recovery in Africa. Over the course of the week, the Forum was also live streamed on over 300 Africa-related news sites and it attracted well over 100,000 views daily. The Leaders Forum provided CCA members and stakeholders a platform needed now more than ever in these challenging times.

Session four, entitled “Resiliency in Action: Sustaining Regional and Bilateral Trade Post-COVID in Africa” featured welcome remarks by CCA President and CEO Florizelle Liser, and opening remarks by Demetrios Marantis, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Government Engagement, Visa Inc.  Marantis noted that as the world leader in digital payments, VISA embraces their responsibility to support digital readiness and economic recovery in Africa by partnering with African governments to digitize payments and strengthen SMEs and enabling innovations in the payment industry.   He remarked that “As the world recovers, securing the ability of micro and small businesses to get online and engage in e-commerce is more important than ever.”

H.E.  Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President, Republic of Ghana, and H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, President, Republic of Kenya, gave opening remarks and participated in a fireside chat moderated by Senior Vice President, Albright Stonebridge Group, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.  President Akufo-Addo stated that the Ghanaian government has adopted a “Whole of Ghana” approach to fighting the pandemic, which includes a $250 million coronavirus alleviation program to support SMEs, minimize job losses, and stimulate economic revitalization.  Ghana has also established an $18 billion Ghana CARES program, aimed at revitalizing and transforming the national economy over the next three years.  In addressing local production efforts, President Akufo-Addo stated that “We've seized the opportunity that has emerged from this pandemic to enhance the capacity of our domestic private sector to produce many of our essential products, with the pharmaceutical and garment sectors in the lead.  President Kenyatta stressed the promise and importance of the proposed U.S.-Kenya Free Trade Agreement, with negotiations set to begin July 7, 2020.  He emphasized the importance of the Africa’s private sector in leading economic growth, pointing to Kenya’s efforts to adopt more business-friendly rules and regulations to support this growth. President Kenyatta commended CCA for “seizing this moment. A critical moment when all of us are facing very severe challenges. And using the current crisis as an opportunity to recalibrate and reinvigorate U.S.-Africa business engagement. In particular, I appreciate the spirit of understanding and the spirit that underpins this Forum which is to conduct our work in a manner that ensures our respective countries and economies emerge out of this crisis more strong and more resilient.”

Florie Liser then moderated a panel, with four prominent trade and business leaders.

Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), said the initial July 1 start date for trading under the AfCFTA would be postponed, possibly to January 1, 2021.  He was optimistic about getting full ratification of the agreement.  He emphasized that in order for Africa to significantly transform global value chains, there must be an acceleration of Africa’s industrial development and a strengthening of regional value chains.   The AfCFTA is “about building on all the progress that has been made in liberalizing trade in Africa…it must ensure that Africa significantly improves intra-Africa trade from the 18 percent where it stands now to higher amounts over time.”

Tewolde Gebremariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines stated that tourism and aviation industries in Africa have been severely affected by COVID-19.  In the face of a collapse of passenger traffic, Ethiopian Airlines shifted to handling more cargo and humanitarian supplies, stating: “We converted 25 passenger airplanes to cargo by removing their seats.  We are still using them. As a result, Addis today is the largest hub for the World Food Program and the United Nations humanitarian operations in Africa.”  He also noted that the airline is flying many of its regular passenger routes, including to the U.S., but with fewer passengers and health precautions in place.  Gebremariam hoped African governments would focus more attention on the aviation sector, and noted as a key issue for the post-COVID period that “biosecurity is going to change the airline industry and we are preparing accordingly”.

Viliam Trska, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Procter and Gamble Southern Africa highlighted a change in consumer behavior that favored convenience through e-commerce over retail shopping in many instances.  He called for governments to promote policies to advance technology and promote health and hygiene.  “We all need to work together to create a resilient Africa. We need to avoid temptations of protectionism.  As we go through the COVID crisis we'll need to focus on protecting lives as well as preserving economies. And hopefully with the AfCFTA we will create a lot of opportunities for future growth.”

Jeffrey Hardee, Government Affairs Director, Asia Pacifica, Africa, and the Middle East for Caterpillar, welcomed the implementation of the AfCFTA anticipating that it will increase harmonization procedures across Africa, allowing for quicker, more efficient movement of goods. He highlighted that good digital policy in Africa, more important now than ever, would support business environments across the continent.   “Infrastructure is a foundation for growth…trade is critical to provide the needs and means to build that infrastructure. Trade agreements are critical to set the rules regulations and really open up access to markets,” he said.

In closing, Florie Liser, noted that Africa has shown resiliency and leadership in the face of COVID-19.  The AfCFTA is more important than ever in promoting investment, intra-African trade and manufacturing, and in increasing regional and global value chains.   She further highlighted the importance of partnerships as shown through financial support by multilateral institutions and bilateral partners, and new initiatives such as Prosper Africa, the creation of the Development Finance Corporation, and the prospect of a U.S.-Kenya Free Trade Agreement. She noted that the private sector and the digital economy have a critical role to play.  She concluded her remarks by stating that “Post-COVID Africa, like in the rest of the world, will likely lead to new priorities and new opportunities.”

CCA thanks our generous sponsors of the Leaders Forum: Acrow Bridge; Afro Tourism; AllAfrica, APO Group; Caterpillar Inc.; Citi; Covington and Burling LLP; Creative Associates; Development Finance International; Flutterwave; General Electric; Lockheed Martin; Procter & Gamble; Rabin Martin; and Visa Inc.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Corporate Council on Africa (CCA).

About Corporate Council on Africa (CCA): Corporate Council on Africa (https://www.CorporateCouncilonAfrica.com/)  is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests between the United States and Africa. CCA uniquely represents a broad cross section of member companies from small and medium size businesses to multinationals as well as U.S. and African firms. Learn more at www.CorporateCouncilOnAfrica.com.

Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

African Union joins the World in commemorating the World Drug Day

Africa Press Office -
African Union joins the rest of the world in commemorating the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking also known as the World Drug Day. HE Amira Elfadil, AU Commissioner for Social Affairs, participated at a high level commemorative global event held today during which the World Drug Report 2020 was launched. Commissioner Amira Elfadil, on behalf of the AUC Chairperson, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, said the problem of drugs transcends all of Africa’s five regions.&nb
Read more
APO

Significant progress made in fighting tax evasion and illicit financial flows in Africa, but further efforts needed to support domestic revenue mobilization

Africa Press Office -
Download logoTax Transparency in Africa 2020, launched today as part of the Africa Initiative, depicts the state of play for 32 African Union Member States, members of the Initiative and three non-members. It shows the progress achieved on the two cornerstones of the Initiative: (i) raising political awareness and commitment, and (ii) developing capacities in tax transparency and exchange of information (EOI). Tax transparency and EOI have a crucial role to play in helping African governments st
Read more
APO

Youth Innovation Challenge on Democracy and Governance in Africa kicks off

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe African Union (AU), through the African Governance Architecture (AGA) Secretariat, in a joint project with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) have launched the “Democracy and Governance in Africa- Youth Innovation Challenge”, seeking to identify, capacitate and recognize youth working on digital or non-digital innovations for structural prevention of conflict through addressing issues of democracy deficit, lack of good governance and work to p
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia – 26th June 2020

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 250 Active cases: 3646 Severe cases: 27 New recovered: 144 Total recovered: 1688 New deaths: 8 Total deaths: 89 Total cases: 5425Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Economy

THE WEEKEND READ: Analysis– a budget long on words but short on detail.

Contributor -
Approaching the IMF and World Bank for assistance will rankle many within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners. Mr Mboweni found himself in the cross hairs in April when ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule and his alliance counterparts called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject an approach to the IMF or World Bank for assistance in the fight against Covid-19 following comments by the finance minister.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Rwanda reimposes lockdown in parts of Kigali City

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda has reimposed lock-down in parts of Kigali in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in other areas. Moreover, the Central Bank has announced that commercial banks have restructured loans amounting to about $679.5 million in a move to mitigate Rwandans from making monthly payments. During the same time, Equity Group Holdings ended its negotiations to acquire the banking businesses owned by Atlas Mara in Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique. Hudson Kuteesa, journalist with The Newtimes for more joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: African banks under pressure to accelerate digital transformation

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 pandemic has increased digital ways of spending, borrowing and lending, and making payments drastically. In a post-COVID-19 Rwanda, this is only going to increase financial institutions supported by economic policy changes from regulators, and national banks will have to prioritise digital transformation. CNBC Africa spoke to Samuel Tayengwa, acting CEO at TransUnion to expand on what a post-COVID-19 Rwanda will look like and what banks and businesses should be working on to be.
Read more
Videos

Nigerian fixed income & Fx wrap

CNBC Africa -
Activities at Nigeria’s Treasury bills market were sluggish this week, according to traders as tight system liquidity discouraged position-taking and trading. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa to take stock of trading at Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market this week....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

South Africa unlikely to sort out its debt in four years – Fitch.

Contributor -
We view the government's forecast of gross loan debt rising to 81.8% of GDP in FY21, much higher than the 65.6% in the original budget, as realistic. However, we believe its expectation that debt will peak at 87.4% in FY24 is optimistic. This would require sufficient fiscal consolidation to achieve a primary budget surplus in that year, which would be South Africa's first since 2008, towards the end of the commodity boom.
Read more
International News

Police Unions And The Fight To Reform Law Enforcement

CNBC -
After the death of George Floyd in police custody, activists across the US have advocated for a fundamental shift in policing. One hurdle to any significant changes in many localities are police unions, which have significant power over policies that
Read more
Videos

JSE launches new sustainability segment

CNBC Africa -
Green bonds, social bonds and sustainability bonds all to help with the Sustainable Development Goal commitments. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange announced this week that the Green Bond Segment will expand to a fully-fledged Sustainability Segment. The aim – provide a platform for companies to raise debt for green, social and sustainable initiatives. What does this mean? Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Update on Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial

CNBC Africa -
It seems in South Africa this Covid-19 outbreak is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is projecting that South Africa could come close to 408 000 coronavirus cases by the middle of next month. Right now it has over 118 000 positive Covid-19 cases with over 2000 deaths. On Wednesday the trials began and the first person was injected with a tested vaccine at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg. The university called for 50 volunteers and they got 300. What’s happening? Dr Anthonet Koen, Principal Investigator joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved