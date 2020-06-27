APO

Experts at Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) forum reimagine future of African economies for post-COVID era

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled African economies but also offers an opportunity to reinvent economic systems on the continent and make small businesses more resilient, said Creative Associates International’s Vice President and Senior Director for Economic Growth at a high-level forum for U.S. and African leaders in government and the private sector.

“We are seeing digital solutions and transformation and awareness among political and business leaders that we can do things now that maybe we didn’t even imagine before,” Creative’s Jim Winkler (https://bit.ly/3i2M4CN) said. “The pandemic has woken us up.”

Speaking at the Corporate Council on Africa’s Leaders Forum (https://bit.ly/2Acj36u), Winkler explained that traditional global supply chains were highly efficient, but also vulnerable to a shock like COVID-19, leaving producers in Africa with no way to sell their products amid the pandemic. Winkler said an “unexpected silver lining” of the crisis is an opportunity to rethink those supply chains to make Africa more resilient in the face of future shocks.

For example, investing in processing and manufacturing that adds value to products, Winkler said, “will create value and jobs and more economic dynamism on the continent.”

The Corporate Council on Africa’s inaugural Leaders Forum, held virtually June 23-26, brought together heads of state, senior officials and private sector executives to discuss the role of U.S.-African business relations in supporting the long-term economic recovery from COVID-19.

Winkler, a veteran development leader and CCA board member, spoke on a panel (https://bit.ly/2NCnJW4) alongside Hon. Betty C. Maina, Cabinet Secretary for Kenya’s Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development, Gregory Rockson, Co-Founder and CEO of Ghana-based mPharma, and Farid Fezoua, President and CEO of GE Africa. It was moderated by Dr. Witney Schneidman, Senior Africa Advisor at Covington & Burling, LLP.

Winkler’s fellow panelists highlighted the need for Africa to grow its health sector so that countries can be more self-sufficient in responding to a crisis like COVID-19.

“The key lesson for me in this is that we cannot continue to react only in moments of crisis,” said Rockson of mPharma. “What we need to do is take a step back as a continent to really ask ourselves how we begin to build that critical infrastructure that is needed to prevent the next pandemic.”

For the health sectors and other key industries in Africa, Winkler said, strengthening the private sector and supporting greater collaboration among African countries and between Africa and the U.S. are vital.

“That resiliency I think is now within our vision, and now it’s time to execute on it with the investment and collaboration with government, private sector and donors,” he said.

One example of that collaboration is the West Africa Trade and Investment Hub (https://westafricatradehub.com/), which is funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development and implemented by Creative.

Over five years, the Trade Hub will provide $60 million in co-investment grant funds to achieve USAID’s objectives to support at least $240 million in exports, $300 million in new private sector investment, 40,000 new jobs — half for women — and food security by improving private sector competitiveness in West Africa. The Trade Hub focuses on increasing the agricultural productivity and profitability of smallholder farmers in Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and other West African countries and promoting regional and international trade and investment. The Trade Hub works closely with Prosper Africa to promote two-way trade and investment between West Africa and the United States.

The Trade Hub will be directing a portion of that grant fund toward long-term recovery from COVID-19 through co-investment partnerships with U.S. and African companies, impact and private equity funds, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and other Development Finance Institutions to sustain jobs, mitigate disruptions in agriculture and manufacturing, and support exports across the region and to the U.S. under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act.

For more information on the Trade Hub, please visit: https://westafricatradehub.com/

Winkler said that initiatives like the Trade Hub can give much-needed access to investment and financing to small businesses, which are the backbone of African economies.

“We need to get working capital and trade finance available to them … so that up and down the supply chains and across the economies, we’ll be able to see these companies be poised to rebound when the economy opens up,” Winkler said.

Winkler’s comments echoed those of H.E. Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique, who gave introductory remarks before the panel began.

“We have a new normal setting in, and we have to create the conditions to deal with that new normal,” President Nyusi said. “Small and medium-sized enterprises will need an injection of assistance so they can be revitalized.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Creative Associates International.

Media Contact: Michael J. Zamba [email protected]

About Creative Associates International: Creative Associates International (https://www.CreativeAssociatesInternational.com/) is a leading international development implementer that works with underserved communities by sharing expertise and experience and building local capacity in education, economic growth, governance and transitions from conflict to peace. Founded in 1977 and based in Washington, D.C., Creative has active projects in more than 30 countries, including Nigeria, Mali, Somalia, Mozambique and Ethiopia. For more information, please visit: https://www.CreativeAssociatesInternational.com/

The Corporate Council on Africa’s Leaders Forum was sponsored by Acrow Bridge; Afro Tourism; AllAfrica, APO Group; Caterpillar Inc.; Citi; Covington and Burling LLP; Creative Associates International; Development Finance International; Flutterwave; General Electric; Lockheed Martin; Procter & Gamble; Rabin Martin; and Vis

Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

African Union joins the World in commemorating the World Drug Day

Africa Press Office -
African Union joins the rest of the world in commemorating the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking also known as the World Drug Day. HE Amira Elfadil, AU Commissioner for Social Affairs, participated at a high level commemorative global event held today during which the World Drug Report 2020 was launched. Commissioner Amira Elfadil, on behalf of the AUC Chairperson, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, said the problem of drugs transcends all of Africa’s five regions.&nb
Read more
APO

Significant progress made in fighting tax evasion and illicit financial flows in Africa, but further efforts needed to support domestic revenue mobilization

Africa Press Office -
Download logoTax Transparency in Africa 2020, launched today as part of the Africa Initiative, depicts the state of play for 32 African Union Member States, members of the Initiative and three non-members. It shows the progress achieved on the two cornerstones of the Initiative: (i) raising political awareness and commitment, and (ii) developing capacities in tax transparency and exchange of information (EOI). Tax transparency and EOI have a crucial role to play in helping African governments st
Read more
APO

Youth Innovation Challenge on Democracy and Governance in Africa kicks off

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe African Union (AU), through the African Governance Architecture (AGA) Secretariat, in a joint project with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) have launched the “Democracy and Governance in Africa- Youth Innovation Challenge”, seeking to identify, capacitate and recognize youth working on digital or non-digital innovations for structural prevention of conflict through addressing issues of democracy deficit, lack of good governance and work to p
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia – 26th June 2020

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 250 Active cases: 3646 Severe cases: 27 New recovered: 144 Total recovered: 1688 New deaths: 8 Total deaths: 89 Total cases: 5425Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Economy

THE WEEKEND READ: Analysis– a budget long on words but short on detail.

Contributor -
Approaching the IMF and World Bank for assistance will rankle many within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners. Mr Mboweni found himself in the cross hairs in April when ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule and his alliance counterparts called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject an approach to the IMF or World Bank for assistance in the fight against Covid-19 following comments by the finance minister.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Rwanda reimposes lockdown in parts of Kigali City

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda has reimposed lock-down in parts of Kigali in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in other areas. Moreover, the Central Bank has announced that commercial banks have restructured loans amounting to about $679.5 million in a move to mitigate Rwandans from making monthly payments. During the same time, Equity Group Holdings ended its negotiations to acquire the banking businesses owned by Atlas Mara in Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique. Hudson Kuteesa, journalist with The Newtimes for more joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: African banks under pressure to accelerate digital transformation

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 pandemic has increased digital ways of spending, borrowing and lending, and making payments drastically. In a post-COVID-19 Rwanda, this is only going to increase financial institutions supported by economic policy changes from regulators, and national banks will have to prioritise digital transformation. CNBC Africa spoke to Samuel Tayengwa, acting CEO at TransUnion to expand on what a post-COVID-19 Rwanda will look like and what banks and businesses should be working on to be.
Read more
Videos

Nigerian fixed income & Fx wrap

CNBC Africa -
Activities at Nigeria’s Treasury bills market were sluggish this week, according to traders as tight system liquidity discouraged position-taking and trading. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa to take stock of trading at Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market this week....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

South Africa unlikely to sort out its debt in four years – Fitch.

Contributor -
We view the government's forecast of gross loan debt rising to 81.8% of GDP in FY21, much higher than the 65.6% in the original budget, as realistic. However, we believe its expectation that debt will peak at 87.4% in FY24 is optimistic. This would require sufficient fiscal consolidation to achieve a primary budget surplus in that year, which would be South Africa's first since 2008, towards the end of the commodity boom.
Read more
International News

Police Unions And The Fight To Reform Law Enforcement

CNBC -
After the death of George Floyd in police custody, activists across the US have advocated for a fundamental shift in policing. One hurdle to any significant changes in many localities are police unions, which have significant power over policies that
Read more
Videos

JSE launches new sustainability segment

CNBC Africa -
Green bonds, social bonds and sustainability bonds all to help with the Sustainable Development Goal commitments. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange announced this week that the Green Bond Segment will expand to a fully-fledged Sustainability Segment. The aim – provide a platform for companies to raise debt for green, social and sustainable initiatives. What does this mean? Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Update on Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial

CNBC Africa -
It seems in South Africa this Covid-19 outbreak is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is projecting that South Africa could come close to 408 000 coronavirus cases by the middle of next month. Right now it has over 118 000 positive Covid-19 cases with over 2000 deaths. On Wednesday the trials began and the first person was injected with a tested vaccine at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg. The university called for 50 volunteers and they got 300. What’s happening? Dr Anthonet Koen, Principal Investigator joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved