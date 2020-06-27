Virtual Consultative Workshop on the Strategy for the Mainstreaming and the inclusion of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG) in the School Curricula

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Date; MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2020 FROM 15:00 TO 18:00 (EAT)

As part of its mandate to implement the African Union's vision of respect of rule of law on the continent, the Constitutionalism and Rule of Law Unit of the Department of Political Affairs of the African Union Commission is holding a “Virtual Consultative Workshop on the Strategy for the Mainstreaming and the Inclusion of the ACDEG in the School Curricula and the launching of the pilot project” on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 15:00 to 18:00 (EAT).

The Virtual Consultative Workshop, jointly organised by the AUC Departments of Politic al Affairs (DPA) and the Human Resources, Sciences and Technology (HRST), falls within the framework of ongoing efforts towards the implementation of the decision of the Specialised Technical Committee on Education, Science and Technology held on 30th October 2015 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; which urged AU member states to promote the inclusion of the ACDEG in both teachers’ training and school curricula.

In line with the recommendations of the “Expert Working Group Meeting on the Mainstreaming the ACDEG in the School Curricula” held in Bangui, Central African Republic (12-13 February, 2020) the Committee of eight curriculum development and democracy experts was tasked to finalise the strategic framework as the start of curriculum development. The designed framework focuses on the curricula integration methodology; identify integration vectors; align the content of the lessons in relation to each level of education; define the nature of the teaching material; suggest a strategy for implementing and evaluation especially for the pilot phase. Against this backdrop, the present Consultative Workshop aims to review and adopt the finalised Draft Strategic Framework in preparation for validation and submission to the STC8.

The long-term objective of this ongoing initiative is to entrench the culture of democracy, good governance as well as respect for rule of law and human rights in the future generation in line with the objectives and principles of the ACDEG (articles 2 and 3) and as part of the implementation of the African Union Agenda 2063 in general and aspiration 3 in particular.

The coming consultative workshop is organised with the objective of amending the draft strategy on the mainstreaming and the inclusion of the ACDEG in the school curricula and the launching of the pilot project, developed by the team of expert. The meeting will also give room to discuss the way forward on the project.

