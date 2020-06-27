APO

Virtual Consultative Workshop on the Strategy for the Mainstreaming and the inclusion of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG) in the School Curricula

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Date; MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2020 FROM 15:00 TO 18:00 (EAT)

As part of its mandate to implement the African Union's vision of respect of rule of law on the continent, the Constitutionalism and Rule of Law Unit of the Department of Political Affairs of the African Union Commission is holding a “Virtual Consultative Workshop on the Strategy for the Mainstreaming and the Inclusion of the ACDEG in the School Curricula and the launching of the pilot project” on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 15:00 to 18:00 (EAT).

The Virtual Consultative Workshop, jointly organised by the AUC Departments of Politic al Affairs (DPA) and the Human Resources, Sciences and Technology (HRST), falls within the framework of ongoing efforts towards the implementation of the decision of the Specialised Technical Committee on Education, Science and Technology held on 30th October 2015 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; which urged AU member states to promote the inclusion of the ACDEG in both teachers’ training and school curricula.

In line with the recommendations of the “Expert Working Group Meeting on the Mainstreaming the ACDEG in the School Curricula” held in Bangui, Central African Republic (12-13 February, 2020) the Committee of eight curriculum development and democracy experts was tasked to finalise the strategic framework as the start of curriculum development. The designed framework focuses on the curricula integration methodology; identify integration vectors; align the content of the lessons in relation to each level of education; define the nature of the teaching material; suggest a strategy for implementing and evaluation especially for the pilot phase. Against this backdrop, the present Consultative Workshop aims to review and adopt the finalised Draft Strategic Framework in preparation for validation and submission to the STC8.

The long-term objective of this ongoing initiative is to entrench the culture of democracy, good governance as well as respect for rule of law and human rights in the future generation in line with the objectives and principles of the ACDEG (articles 2 and 3) and as part of the implementation of the African Union Agenda 2063 in general and aspiration 3 in particular.

The coming consultative workshop is organised with the objective of amending the draft strategy on the mainstreaming and the inclusion of the ACDEG in the school curricula and the launching of the pilot project, developed by the team of expert. The meeting will also give room to discuss the way forward on the project.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (27th June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
New Cases: 33 Total Confirmed Cases: 1038 Total Active Cases: 765 Total Recovered: 260 Total Number of Tests Conducted: 12950 Total Deaths: 13 Wash hands with soap regularly. Protect yourself.  Protect your loved ones.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: What will power the post-pandemic global economic recovery?

Africa Press Office -
Islands at the forefront Some of the countries and regions at the forefront of this wholescale shift to renewables are islands, where the need to avoid the significant cost of importing fossil fuels, such as oil and gas, provides added motivation.  Mauritius, for example, is planning to generate over a third of its electricity from renewable sources within the next five years. Projects supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP), will be an important part of this transition, bringing
Read more
APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 27 June 2020, 6 pm EAT

Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (360,427), deaths (9,291), and recoveries (173,267) by region: Central (32,824 cases; 706 deaths; 16,125 recoveries): Burundi (170; 1; 115), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), Central African Republic (3,340; 40; 661), Chad (865; 74; 778), Congo (1,245; 40; 473), DRC (6,690; 153; 937), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon (5,209; 40; 2,327), Sao Tome & Principe (712; 13; 219) Eastern (35,031; 1,036; 15,914): Comoros (272; 7; 161)
Read more
APO

Coronavirus Global Response: European Investment Bank (EIB) and Commission pledge additional €4.9 billion

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe ‘Global Goal: Unite for our Future’ pledging summit organised today by the European Commission and Global Citizen mobilised €6.15 billion in additional funding to help develop and ensure equitable access to coronavirus vaccines, tests and treatments. The money raised will also support economic recovery in the world’s most fragile regions and communities. This amount includes a €4.9 billion pledge by the European Investment Bank, in partnership with
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

International News

Police Unions And The Fight To Reform Law Enforcement

CNBC -
After the death of George Floyd in police custody, activists across the US have advocated for a fundamental shift in policing. One hurdle to any significant changes in many localities are police unions, which have significant power over policies that
Read more
Videos

JSE launches new sustainability segment

CNBC Africa -
Green bonds, social bonds and sustainability bonds all to help with the Sustainable Development Goal commitments. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange announced this week that the Green Bond Segment will expand to a fully-fledged Sustainability Segment. The aim – provide a platform for companies to raise debt for green, social and sustainable initiatives. What does this mean? Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Update on Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial

CNBC Africa -
It seems in South Africa this Covid-19 outbreak is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is projecting that South Africa could come close to 408 000 coronavirus cases by the middle of next month. Right now it has over 118 000 positive Covid-19 cases with over 2000 deaths. On Wednesday the trials began and the first person was injected with a tested vaccine at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg. The university called for 50 volunteers and they got 300. What’s happening? Dr Anthonet Koen, Principal Investigator joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Economy

THE WEEKEND READ: Analysis– a budget long on words but short on detail.

Contributor -
Approaching the IMF and World Bank for assistance will rankle many within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners. Mr Mboweni found himself in the cross hairs in April when ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule and his alliance counterparts called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject an approach to the IMF or World Bank for assistance in the fight against Covid-19 following comments by the finance minister.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

Who Regulates What’s Posted Online?

CNBC -
Both President Trump and the Department of Justice are calling for a reexamination of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The act was originally meant to curb pornography and illicit materials posted online, but except for Section 230, it
Read more
Financial

Cote d’Ivoire airline gets $24 million government boost

Reuters -
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s national airline Air Cote d’Ivoire received 14 billion CFA francs ($24.09 million) from the government to keep...
Read more
News

Zimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over ‘economic sabotage’

Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe on Friday suspended trade on the stock exchange and mobile phone-based payments to address what President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s...
Read more
Economy

South Africa unlikely to sort out its debt in four years – Fitch.

Contributor -
We view the government's forecast of gross loan debt rising to 81.8% of GDP in FY21, much higher than the 65.6% in the original budget, as realistic. However, we believe its expectation that debt will peak at 87.4% in FY24 is optimistic. This would require sufficient fiscal consolidation to achieve a primary budget surplus in that year, which would be South Africa's first since 2008, towards the end of the commodity boom.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved