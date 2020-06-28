APO

African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 Cases as of 28 June 2020, 6 pm EAT

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group.

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (372,812), deaths (9,511), and recoveries (179,208) by region:

Central (33,051 cases; 716 deaths; 16,211 recoveries): Burundi (170; 1; 115), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), Central African Republic (3,429; 45; 699), Chad (865; 74; 778), Congo (1,245; 40; 473), DRC (6,827; 158; 985), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon (5,209; 40; 2,327), Sao Tome & Principe (713; 13; 219)

Eastern (35,761; 1,049; 16,490): Comoros (293; 7; 175), Djibouti (4,643; 52; 4,348), Eritrea (191; 0; 53), Ethiopia (5,689; 98; 2,132), Kenya (6,070; 143; 1,971), Madagascar (2,078; 18; 944), Mauritius (341; 10; 326), Rwanda (878; 2; 413), Seychelles (70; 0; 11), Somalia (2,894; 90; 885), South Sudan (1,989; 36; 246), Sudan (9,257; 572; 4,014), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (859; 0; 794)

Northern (94,497; 4,007; 37,462): Algeria (12,968; 892; 9,202), Egypt (63,923; 2,708; 17,140), Libya (713; 18; 140), Mauritania (3,739; 119; 1,225), Morocco (11,986; 220; 8,730), Tunisia (1,168; 50; 1,025)

Southern (137,065; 2,477; 69,461): Angola (259; 10; 83), Botswana (89; 1; 25), Eswatini (745; 8; 370), Lesotho (27; 0; 4), Malawi (1,038; 13; 260), Mozambique (859; 5; 228), Namibia (150; 0; 22), South Africa (131,800; 2,413; 67,094), Zambia (1,531; 21; 1,233), Zimbabwe (567; 6; 142)

Western (72,438; 1,262; 39,584): Benin (1,149; 16; 306), Burkina Faso (959; 53; 835), Cape Verde (1,091; 12; 568), Cöte d'Ivoire (8,944; 66; 3,722), Gambia (45; 2; 26), Ghana (16,742; 112; 12,720), Guinea (5,291; 30; 4,215), Guinea-Bissau (1,614; 21; 317), Liberia (729; 34; 291), Mali (2, 118; 113; 1,398), Niger (1,068; 67; 937), Nigeria (24,077; 558; 8,625), Senegal (6,586; 105; 4,291), Sierra Leone (1,410; 59; 937), Togo (615; 14; 396)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

