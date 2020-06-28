APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 – Global Response Fact Sheet

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The U.S. Department of State (DoS) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) remain committed to assisting the world’s most vulnerable countries in fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. On June 18, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo announced an additional $75.5 million to support the global response to COVID-19, bringing the total pledged U.S. Government (USG) funding to more than $1 billion. To date, pledged funding from USAID includes more than $227 million in assistance from USAID’s Global Health Emergency Reserve Fund for Contagious Infectious-Disease Outbreaks (ERFUSAID), approximately $200 million in Global Health Programs (GHP-USAID) funds, $538 million in humanitarian assistance from USAID’s International Disaster Assistance (IDA) account, and more than $208 million from the Economic Support Fund (ESF).

USAID continues to track recent upticks in reported COVID-19 cases in Latin America, which may indicate that the region is becoming the next epicenter of the pandemic, according to health experts. The number of confirmed cases has risen in several countries in recent weeks, including Brazil, Peru, and Chile, which have the second, sixth, and seventh highest number of cases in the world, respectively.

In coordination with the National Security Council, USAID is working with interagency partners, including the U.S. Department of Defense, and the private sector to fulfill U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s commitment to provide ventilators to countries in need globally. To date, USAID has delivered ventilators to El Salvador, Honduras, India, Peru, Russia, and South Africa to support care for COVID-19 patients. This medical equipment will assist frontline health workers in treating severe COVID-19 cases.

USAID is committed to coordinating global response efforts with bilateral, multilateral, and private sector partners. Through multilateral fora and bilateral engagement, USAID is mapping donor partner commitments to identify funding gaps, address operational challenges, and help deploy USG resources to the areas of greatest need.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/31mdnC0

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update as of 27 June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Total Cases - 878 (+20) Recovered - 413 (+15) tests - 134,749 (+4,702) Deaths - 2 (+0) Active cases - 463Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia – 27th June 2020

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 145 Active cases: 3459 Severe cases: 34 New recovered: 327 Total recovered: 2015 New deaths: 5 Total deaths: 94 Total cases: 5570Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: 10 COVID-19 confirmed foreign truck drivers handed over to their respective countries of origin

Africa Press Office -
Download logo10 COVID-19 confirmed foreign truck drivers were handed over to their respective countries of origin. Total Recoveries: 794 Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 2,396 Samples from alerts and contacts: 990 Total samples tested today: 3,386 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: Results from samples tested on 27 June 2020 confirm 11 new COVID-19 cases

Africa Press Office -
Download logoResults from samples tested on 27 June 2020 confirm 11 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases are now 859. 2 truck drivers: 1 from Mutukula and 1 from Busia Points of Entry 9 are among contacts and alerts: 8 from Amuru while 1 is from Nwoya  Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Economy

South Africa unlikely to sort out its debt in four years – Fitch.

Contributor -
We view the government's forecast of gross loan debt rising to 81.8% of GDP in FY21, much higher than the 65.6% in the original budget, as realistic. However, we believe its expectation that debt will peak at 87.4% in FY24 is optimistic. This would require sufficient fiscal consolidation to achieve a primary budget surplus in that year, which would be South Africa's first since 2008, towards the end of the commodity boom.
Read more
International News

Police Unions And The Fight To Reform Law Enforcement

CNBC -
After the death of George Floyd in police custody, activists across the US have advocated for a fundamental shift in policing. One hurdle to any significant changes in many localities are police unions, which have significant power over policies that
Read more
Videos

JSE launches new sustainability segment

CNBC Africa -
Green bonds, social bonds and sustainability bonds all to help with the Sustainable Development Goal commitments. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange announced this week that the Green Bond Segment will expand to a fully-fledged Sustainability Segment. The aim – provide a platform for companies to raise debt for green, social and sustainable initiatives. What does this mean? Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Update on Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial

CNBC Africa -
It seems in South Africa this Covid-19 outbreak is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is projecting that South Africa could come close to 408 000 coronavirus cases by the middle of next month. Right now it has over 118 000 positive Covid-19 cases with over 2000 deaths. On Wednesday the trials began and the first person was injected with a tested vaccine at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg. The university called for 50 volunteers and they got 300. What’s happening? Dr Anthonet Koen, Principal Investigator joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Unlocking Rwanda’s fitness industry

CNBC Africa -
The closure of gyms and fitness centres around the world as part of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 has seen a surge of interest in home fitness equipment and online coaching sessions. Not only does the industry play a key role in improving the health and fitness of people, it has a direct contribution to the economy. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we explore key elements that investors should be aware of if they are looking to invest in the fitness industry in Rwanda....
Read more
International News

Who Regulates What’s Posted Online?

CNBC -
Both President Trump and the Department of Justice are calling for a reexamination of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The act was originally meant to curb pornography and illicit materials posted online, but except for Section 230, it
Read more
Financial

Cote d’Ivoire airline gets $24 million government boost

Reuters -
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s national airline Air Cote d’Ivoire received 14 billion CFA francs ($24.09 million) from the government to keep...
Read more
News

Zimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over ‘economic sabotage’

Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe on Friday suspended trade on the stock exchange and mobile phone-based payments to address what President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved