Coronavirus: African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases as of 27 June 2020 9 am EAT

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (371,548) deaths (9,484), and recoveries (178,407) by region: 

Central (32,914 cases; 711 deaths; 16,163 recoveries): Burundi (170; 1; 115), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), Central African Republic (3,429; 45; 699), Chad (865; 74; 778), Congo (1,245; 40; 473), DRC (6,690; 153; 937), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon (5,209; 40; 2,327), Sao Tome & Principe (713; 13; 219)

Eastern (35,249; 1,041; 16,270): Comoros (293; 7; 175), Djibouti (4,643; 52; 4,348), Eritrea (191; 0; 53), Ethiopia (5,570; 94; 2,015), Kenya (5,811; 141; 1,936), Madagascar (2,005; 16; 907), Mauritius (341; 10; 326), Rwanda (878; 2; 413), Seychelles (59; 0; 11), Somalia (2,878; 90; 868), South Sudan (1,966; 36; 246), Sudan (9,257; 572; 4,014), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (848; 0; 780)

Northern (94,388; 4,007; 37,455): Algeria (12,968; 892; 9,202), Egypt (63,923; 2,708; 17,140), Libya (713; 18; 140), Mauritania (3,739; 119; 1,225), Morocco (11,877; 220; 8,723), Tunisia (1,168; 50; 1,025)

Southern (137,028; 2,477; 69,458): Angola (259; 10; 83), Botswana (89; 1; 25), Eswatini (745; 8; 370), Lesotho (24; 0; 4), Malawi (1,038; 13; 260), Mozambique (839; 5; 225),  Namibia (136; 0; 22), South Africa (131,800; 2,413; 67,094), Zambia (1,531; 21; 1,233), Zimbabwe (567; 6; 142)

Western (71,969; 1,248; 39,061): Benin (1,124; 14; 295), Burkina Faso (959; 53; 835), Cape Verde (1,091; 12; 568), Côte d'Ivoire (8,944; 66; 3,722), Gambia (45; 2; 26), Ghana (16,431; 103; 12,257), Guinea (5,291; 30; 4,215), Guinea-Bissau (1,614; 21; 317), Liberia (729; 34; 291), Mali (2,118; 113; 1,398), Niger (1,062; 67; 924), Nigeria (24,077; 558; 8,625), Senegal (6,459; 102; 4,255), Sierra Leone (1,410; 59; 937), Togo (615; 14; 396)

