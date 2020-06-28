APO

Coronavirus – Ghana: Case Update as of 27 June 2020

| Updated:
Total of 16,431 COVID-19 confirmed cases with 12,257 Recoveries and 103 Deaths New Cases:597 Active cases:4,071 Visit http://ghanahealthservice.org/covid19 for the details  

