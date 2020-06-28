Coronavirus – Ghana: Case Update as of 27 June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Total of 16,431 COVID-19 confirmed cases with 12,257 Recoveries and 103 Deaths New Cases:597 Active cases:4,071 Visit http://ghanahealthservice.org/covid19 for the details

