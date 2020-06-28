Coronavirus – Kenya: 259 people have tested positive for the virus out of 2,718 tested samples

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Today, we have tested 2,718 samples, out of which, 259 people have tested positive for the virus. The cumulative number of tests conducted so far is now 165,196, and the total case load in the country is 6,070. update; CAS Health, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.