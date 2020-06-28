Coronavirus – Kenya: Concern over Covid-19 infections within health care facilities Nairobi , Saturday June 27, 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Government has raised concerns over incidences of COVID-19 cross infections within health care facilities.

“This is a matter the Ministry is taking seriously, and I want to appeal to all hospitals, public and private, to be extremely careful, and put in-place measures that reduces the slightest possibility of cross-infection,” the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said after announcing new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

“Today, we have 278 people testing positive from 4,074 samples that were run in the last 24 hours. This now brings 5,811 the total number of confirmed cases in the country, from a cumulative figure of 162, 478 tests,” she noted.

Today’s cases, all, except two are Kenyans, 181 are males and 97 females and youngest is a one year old infant, while the oldest is 84.

The cases are distributed in counties of Nairobi which is leading with 171 cases, followed by Mombasa with 37, Nakuru, 17, Kiambu 12, Busia 10, Uasin Gishu, 9, Kajiado 4, Migori 3, Kericho, Machakos, Nandi, and Trans Nzoia, have two cases each, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kisumu, Makueni, Meru, and Vihiga, have one case each.

In Nairobi, the cases are in Westlands 34, Langata 28, Dagoretti North, 17, Makadara, 16, Kibra 11, Embakasi East, 10, Kasarani 9, Embakasi South, and Kamukunji, 8 cases each, Starehe, (6), Embakasi West, and Dagoretti South, 5 cases each, Embakasi Central, and Roysambu, four cases each, Mathare, three, Ruaraka, two and Embakasi North, one.

In Mombasa, the cases are in Mvita, 14, Nyali, 6, Kisauni, Jomvu, and Likoni, 5 cases each and Changamwe, 2. The cases in Nakuru are from; Nakuru East, 8, Naivasha, 6, Nakuru North, 2 and Nakuru West, one. In Kiambu, the 12 cases are in Kiambu Town 5, Kikuyu three, Kiambaa two, Thika town, and Githuguri, one case each while in Busia, the 10 cases are in Teso North, seven, Teso South, two and Matayos one .

In Uasin Gishu, the 9 cases are from Ainabkoi, three, cases, Kapseret and Kesses two cases each, Moiben, and Turbo, one case each. In Kajiado, the four cases are in; Kajiado North, three and Kajiado East, one. Migori has three cases in; Awendo, Suna East and Kuria West, one case each.

In Kericho, the two cases in Ainamoi, while the cases in Machakos, are from Athi River, one and Machakos, one. Nandi has two cases in Chesumei. In Trans Nzoia, the two cases are all in Kwanza. Siaya has one case in Gem. Taita Taveta, one case in Voi. Kwale, one case in Matuga, Kisumu, one case in Kisumu Central, Makueni, one case is in Kilome, Meru, one case in Igembe south and Vihiga, one case in Vihiga town.

“Today, we are happy to report that we have discharged 31 patients from our various hospitals, bringing to 1,936 the total number of those who have so far recovered from the disease,” the disclosed.

She also announced that four patients succumbed to the disease, bringing the countries fatalities to 141.

