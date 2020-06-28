Coronavirus – Nigeria: 779 new cases of COVID19 Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
779 new cases of COVID19 Nigeria;
Lagos-285 Rivers-68 FCT-60 Edo-60 Enugu-56 Delta-47 Ebonyi-42 Oyo-41 Kaduna-19 Ogun-18 Ondo-16 Imo-12 Sokoto-11 Borno-9 Nasarawa-8 Abia-5 Gombe-5 Kebbi-5 Kano-4 Yobe-3 Ekiti-3 Osun-2
24,077 confirmed
8,625 discharged
558 deaths
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo