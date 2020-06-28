APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Dr. Osagie Ehanire meets Health Partners Coordinating Committee (HPCC), seeks support for National Health Sector COVID-19 Response Plan

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has sought for the support of the Health Partners Coordinating Committee (HPCC) for the newly developed Integrated National Health Sector Covid-19 Response Plan derived from Pillar 4, Priority Area 1 of the NSHDP 11.  The plan is to ensure defined responsibilities and harmonization of efforts across the Federal and States and non-interruption of non COVID-19 routine health services. This came to fore when the Honourable Minister held a virtual meeting with the Health Partners Coordinating Committee (HPCC) on Friday, 26th June, 2020.

Dr. Ehanire sought for the HPCC to recall that Nigeria had earlier demonstrated commitment towards improving its health sector outputs and outcomes and achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) with the signing of the National Health Act, 2014 that gave birth to the Basic Health care Provision Fund (BHCPF). He said, “The effective implementation of the BHCPF which requires partnership and robust collaboration with all the relevant stakeholders particularly the development partners is key to the realization of set goals towards the UHC”. The Minister emphasized that maintaining strong collaboration with donors/partners and private sector will ensure alignment and achieving a balanced allocation of funds for financial sustainability.

The Honourable Minister explained that the BHCPF launched in January 2019 by President Buhari was suspended afterwards following observations by the Health Committees of the National Assembly (NASS) in a document entitled, ‘Design and Implementation of the BHCPF- A Review,’ in November, 2019 on grounds that some portions of the earlier developed 2018 operational manual for the implementation of the fund were not in compliance with the National Health Act and as such it’s further implementation would amount to deliberate flouting of the law.  

The followings, Dr. Osagie said were the issues raised by the National Assembly on the BHCPF:

1. Lack of clarity on “take off” of the implementation of BHCPF

•    States were being asked to deposit a uniform counterpart funding of N100 million not known to law;

2. Poor system thinking and tendency not to go outside “the box”

•    Section 11 of NH Act expected to be implemented as part of the whole whereas it will be great to implement it with sections 12 & 13;

•    Putting money into PHCs without established minimum standards of quality is not what it intends;

•    Provisional accreditation given to PHCs per ward is dangerous in a country where almost all temporary measures become permanent;

•    Allocating 2.5% of BHCPF to DHS is not the best use of funds;

•    Sub-national health experts not involved in the evolution of the guideline as much as the law expects and community needs to be more involved and engaged;

3. Concern of partners for their investments and theory of change to be safeguarded •    Partners concerned that money in BHCPF is efficiently utilized. Everything should be done to do that but not at the expense of implementing the law;

•    Therefore, an accountability mechanism must be put in place to ensure various gateways are accountable;

•    Since this is a system strengthening intervention that should continue ad infinitum, funds from donors should not constitute a distortion to the BHCPF.

4. Preference for unwieldy and complex bureaucracy •    Creating a National Steering Committee and Secretariat are perceived as creating extra bureaucracy which may make the implementation of BHCPF quite unwieldy.

5. Desire to indulge/exclude governments at sub-national  levels in spite of the law

•    Eligibility required by law for any State to spend money from the pot is development of costed plan and payment of not less than 25% of the cost of the project;

•    It is not clear what criteria were used to determine the sums allocated to the States as well as why percentages are paid.

6. Poor preparedness of the States for this very important health reforms.

Consequently a committee set up by the Office of the Honourable Minister of Health to review the 2018 Operational Manual and correct the errors.  It submitted a guideline entitled, ‘Guidelines for the Administration Disbursement and Monitoring of the BHCPF’ which was subsequently harmonized with the 2018 Operations Manual with the 2020 Draft Guideline in existence, with respect to issues raised by the NASS Health Committees.

In a related note, on the signing of the Nigeria Country Compact Agreement with Development Partners scheduled for the HPCC meeting, the Minister said, “The compact is not in any way legally binding, but just a mutual understanding that we will work together to implement our National Strategy towards achieving UHC and attainment of SDG3.”

Speaking further, he said, “To track implementation of the National Health Plan, the M&E plan of the NSHDP 11 has provided for a Joint Annual Review (JAR). On this, the NSHDP 11 JAR governance structure was inaugurated during the previous HPCC meeting’.

The Minister expressed appreciation to all for their continued support to the health sector while expressing his desire for more partnership and collaboration in concerted efforts to reposition the sector to be more efficient.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria.

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of Cases by County as of 28 June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe 259 positive cases are distributed in counties of Nairobi, 127 cases, Mombasa, 39, Kiambu, 22, Machakos, 16, Busia 11, Makueni, (9), Nakuru, (9), Uasin Gishu, (9), Kilifi, (5), Kajiado, (3), Kisumu, (2), Lamu, (2) Garissa (2), Marsabit, (2), & Kwale, (1) case. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: 259 people have tested positive for the virus out of 2,718 tested samples

Africa Press Office -
Download logoToday, we have tested 2,718 samples, out of which, 259 people have tested positive for the virus. The cumulative number of tests conducted so far is now 165,196, and the total case load in the country is 6,070. update; CAS Health, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi.  Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Lagos expands COVID-19 response capacity

Africa Press Office -
The Lagos State government has expanded its COVID-19 response capacity with the accreditation of seven private laboratories to boost its testing capacity and three private hospitals for case management. Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on Friday at a press briefing to give an update on ‘COVID-19Lagos Response, noted that the State remains committed to bringing the outbreak under control, making economic activities continue as best as possible and improving
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Advisory on the Use of Face Shields with Face Masks by the General Public

Africa Press Office -
Download logoFollowing evolving evidence on the transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) provided recommendations for the wearing of face masks by the general public. This is especially important where there is ongoing widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as in public transport, markets, and confined or crowded environments. In Nigeria, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 mandated the use of face masks or coverings in public spaces, on the 2
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Economy

South Africa unlikely to sort out its debt in four years – Fitch.

Contributor -
We view the government's forecast of gross loan debt rising to 81.8% of GDP in FY21, much higher than the 65.6% in the original budget, as realistic. However, we believe its expectation that debt will peak at 87.4% in FY24 is optimistic. This would require sufficient fiscal consolidation to achieve a primary budget surplus in that year, which would be South Africa's first since 2008, towards the end of the commodity boom.
Read more
International News

Police Unions And The Fight To Reform Law Enforcement

CNBC -
After the death of George Floyd in police custody, activists across the US have advocated for a fundamental shift in policing. One hurdle to any significant changes in many localities are police unions, which have significant power over policies that
Read more
Videos

JSE launches new sustainability segment

CNBC Africa -
Green bonds, social bonds and sustainability bonds all to help with the Sustainable Development Goal commitments. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange announced this week that the Green Bond Segment will expand to a fully-fledged Sustainability Segment. The aim – provide a platform for companies to raise debt for green, social and sustainable initiatives. What does this mean? Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Update on Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial

CNBC Africa -
It seems in South Africa this Covid-19 outbreak is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is projecting that South Africa could come close to 408 000 coronavirus cases by the middle of next month. Right now it has over 118 000 positive Covid-19 cases with over 2000 deaths. On Wednesday the trials began and the first person was injected with a tested vaccine at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg. The university called for 50 volunteers and they got 300. What’s happening? Dr Anthonet Koen, Principal Investigator joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Unlocking Rwanda’s fitness industry

CNBC Africa -
The closure of gyms and fitness centres around the world as part of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 has seen a surge of interest in home fitness equipment and online coaching sessions. Not only does the industry play a key role in improving the health and fitness of people, it has a direct contribution to the economy. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we explore key elements that investors should be aware of if they are looking to invest in the fitness industry in Rwanda....
Read more
International News

Who Regulates What’s Posted Online?

CNBC -
Both President Trump and the Department of Justice are calling for a reexamination of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The act was originally meant to curb pornography and illicit materials posted online, but except for Section 230, it
Read more
Financial

Cote d’Ivoire airline gets $24 million government boost

Reuters -
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s national airline Air Cote d’Ivoire received 14 billion CFA francs ($24.09 million) from the government to keep...
Read more
News

Zimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over ‘economic sabotage’

Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe on Friday suspended trade on the stock exchange and mobile phone-based payments to address what President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved