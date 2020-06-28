APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Lagos expands COVID-19 response capacity

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Lagos State government has expanded its COVID-19 response capacity with the accreditation of seven private laboratories to boost its testing capacity and three private hospitals for case management.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on Friday at a press briefing to give an update on ‘COVID-19Lagos Response, noted that the State remains committed to bringing the outbreak under control, making economic activities continue as best as possible and improving strategies to keep the citizens safe in the face of threats posed by the pandemic.  Abayomi explained that the State government commenced the accreditation and validation of private health facilities to assist in the fight against the virus because of the need to improve COVID-19 response strategy, testing capacity and management of cases, especially in the light of the evolving phase of the outbreak. 

According to him, the names of the accredited laboratories are Total Medical Services, Synlab,  54gene, Mebbury Medical Services, Biologix Medical Services, 02 Medical Services and Clina Lancent Laboratory. “We want to increase our testing capacity even more and one of the tenets of managing this outbreak is to test as many people as possible so that we can employ the principle of isolation. Right now, we are testing between 500 and 800 persons a day and in the next few weeks, we will have established a consortium of laboratories to carry out the test”, Abayomi said. “These laboratories have all passed our validation, they have been accredited and we will be adding them to our testing consortium, in addition to our already established public laboratories headed by the Lagos State Bio-bank. We are just going through the logistics of having them in the consortium of laboratories and by next week, these laboratories are going to be testing on behalf of the government to provide an expanded testing strategy, so that we can get a clearer understanding of the outbreak in Lagos”, the Commissioner added. 

Giving assurance of the ability of the selected establishments to test individuals, he maintained that, “We are convinced that they can test using the molecular biology test which we call the PCR test and they have all passed 100 percent. As we proceed with the expanded testing strategy, we will be testing between 1000 and 2000 a day when these private laboratories come on stream, which will be anytime from next week”.

Prof. Abayomi also noted that the State government has accredited three private hospitals for management of cases as part of the drive to explore public-private partnership in COVID-19 response, stressing that more private health facilities are indicating interest to partner with the government in the fight against the pandemic.

“At the moment it is illegal to manage COVID-19 cases outside of an accredited facility. As a public, we implore you not to go for test or treatment in a private facility that has not been accredited by the government. It is dangerous to do that; if you do, you might put yourself and your family members in danger and you might certainly put the staff of that facility in danger if they are not practising according to government laid down standards”, he cautioned. 

The Commissioner listed the accredited hospitals to include First Cardiology Hospital, Paelone Memorial Hospital and Verdic Hospital. 

Earlier in his COVID-19 situation analysis presentation, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye explained that 9,497 cases have been confirmed COVID-19 positive in Lagos State out of which 5,064 have recovered. 

“Of the above number of confirmed cases, 1,470 were admitted and discharged from the State’s COVID care centres, 447 patients are currently admitted in our various COVID care centres, majority of the balance 2,381 have not been picked up due to wrong information. Seven patients were either evacuated or transferred out of our COVID care centres while 128 patients representing 1.3 percent who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Lagos State have died”, he said He noted that even though 42 per cent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria have been in Lagos State, the State accounts for only 23.6 percent of the recorded deaths from COVID-19 in Nigeria, pointing out that this suggests competence in the management of confirmed cases in Lagos. 

Ogboye stated that Lagos, in the next few weeks, will transit to home-based care option for people who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic so as to cope with the number of positive cases. “To cope with the number of positive cases, we have incorporated what we call the home-based care or the decentralisation of isolation centres.

In the community, we will be looking for homes where people will be adequately isolated in their environment which does not pose danger to other members of the community”, he said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Lagos State Ministry of Health.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Response – Weekly UN in Zimbabwe Update

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe international Organization of Migration (IOM) is scaling up operation to respond to the new evolving COVID-19 pandemic challenge in Zimbabwe. Download Report: https://bit.ly/2BLXwSq As co-lead of the Point of Entry pillar, IOM is providing technical support to the government in the COVID-19 National response plan and strengthening national capacity in migration management, ensuring all returnees are screened, registered profiled and transported to the respective provincial
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Government adopts community based approach to improve health outcome Nairobi, Saturday June 27, 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry of Health has adopted a community based approach, that places County Governments and the people, at the centre of community health, particularly on COVID-19 related matters. The community health approach is a strategy that has been globally recognized, as an effective way for making improvements in health care delivery, as well as addressing the burden of diseases, and therefore, contributing to the health and socioeconomic development. The announcement was made tod
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Gabon: UNICEF Gabon COVID-19 Situation Report

Africa Press Office -
Download logoSituation Overview and Humanitarian Needs Up to 5087 COVID-19 cases were reported in Gabon as of June 24, showing a surge of new infections in all the Country’s provinces. Even though a slight decrease from 18% to 16% in the infection rate was documented during the reporting period, an uptick of active clusters nationwide infers that the pandemic is taking hold with no strong evidence of it substantially and rapidly abating. Over 30,000 tests were undertaken with an insuffi
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Concern over Covid-19 infections within health care facilities Nairobi , Saturday June 27, 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Government has raised concerns over incidences of COVID-19 cross infections within health care facilities. “This is a matter the Ministry is taking seriously, and I want to appeal to all hospitals, public and private, to be extremely careful, and put in-place measures that reduces the slightest possibility of cross-infection,” the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said after announcing new cases of COVID-19 in the country. &ldqu
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Economy

South Africa unlikely to sort out its debt in four years – Fitch.

Contributor -
We view the government's forecast of gross loan debt rising to 81.8% of GDP in FY21, much higher than the 65.6% in the original budget, as realistic. However, we believe its expectation that debt will peak at 87.4% in FY24 is optimistic. This would require sufficient fiscal consolidation to achieve a primary budget surplus in that year, which would be South Africa's first since 2008, towards the end of the commodity boom.
Read more
International News

Police Unions And The Fight To Reform Law Enforcement

CNBC -
After the death of George Floyd in police custody, activists across the US have advocated for a fundamental shift in policing. One hurdle to any significant changes in many localities are police unions, which have significant power over policies that
Read more
Videos

JSE launches new sustainability segment

CNBC Africa -
Green bonds, social bonds and sustainability bonds all to help with the Sustainable Development Goal commitments. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange announced this week that the Green Bond Segment will expand to a fully-fledged Sustainability Segment. The aim – provide a platform for companies to raise debt for green, social and sustainable initiatives. What does this mean? Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Update on Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial

CNBC Africa -
It seems in South Africa this Covid-19 outbreak is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is projecting that South Africa could come close to 408 000 coronavirus cases by the middle of next month. Right now it has over 118 000 positive Covid-19 cases with over 2000 deaths. On Wednesday the trials began and the first person was injected with a tested vaccine at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg. The university called for 50 volunteers and they got 300. What’s happening? Dr Anthonet Koen, Principal Investigator joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Unlocking Rwanda’s fitness industry

CNBC Africa -
The closure of gyms and fitness centres around the world as part of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 has seen a surge of interest in home fitness equipment and online coaching sessions. Not only does the industry play a key role in improving the health and fitness of people, it has a direct contribution to the economy. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we explore key elements that investors should be aware of if they are looking to invest in the fitness industry in Rwanda....
Read more
International News

Who Regulates What’s Posted Online?

CNBC -
Both President Trump and the Department of Justice are calling for a reexamination of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The act was originally meant to curb pornography and illicit materials posted online, but except for Section 230, it
Read more
Financial

Cote d’Ivoire airline gets $24 million government boost

Reuters -
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s national airline Air Cote d’Ivoire received 14 billion CFA francs ($24.09 million) from the government to keep...
Read more
News

Zimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over ‘economic sabotage’

Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe on Friday suspended trade on the stock exchange and mobile phone-based payments to address what President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved