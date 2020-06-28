Coronavirus – Sudan: Drawing competition programme

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

UNAMID Nepalese Peacekeepers in the Mission’s Team Site in Tawilla Team Site in North Darfur, concluded a drawing competition programme. The programme is part of other activities conducted by the peacekeepers to ease stress during COVID-19 and keep them mentally fit to implement the Mission’s mandate.

