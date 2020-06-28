APO

Coronavirus – Sudan: UNAMID COVID-19 Update

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

As of 25 June 2020, UNAMID has 17 cases of COVID-19 among its mission personnel, including two cases in Kenya and one national staff in Khartoum. A total of 10 out of the 17 cases have fully recovered from the disease. In line with the Mission’s mitigation measures, 31 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been conducted on mission personnel in Darfur as of 25 June 2020, based on their showing mild or moderate symptoms or having potentially been in contact with a confirmed or suspected case.

UNAMID support to staff and uniformed personnel

 UNAMID continues to provide support to federal and state authorities to prevent and contain COVID-19. From 24 June 2020, UNAMID commenced implementation of a two-week sensitization campaign in several rural communities outside Zalingei namely: Ourukum, Aarra, Waranga, Abatta, Tamer-ball-Jemel and Hela Bieda goldmines. The areas were assessed to be at high risk of exposure to COVID-19. The campaign will include dissemination of information on COVID-19 as well as distribution of hand soap, sanitizers and hygiene items. Special focus will also be directed at frontline health workers and volunteers, who will be gifted with personal protection equipment. The campaign is expected to benefit 6,000 civilians, including over 1,000 nomads and 160 returnee households.

Additionally, from 27 April to 17 June 2020, UNAMID distributed COVID-19 prevention items to the Sudan Police Force and provided hygiene materials, including dignity kits to female inmates at the state prison in Zalingei, Central Darfur. Other ongoing support being provided by UNAMID to the Government includes regular transportation of blood samples from El Fasher to the Government’s health laboratory in Nyala, south Darfur.

UNAMID support to staff and uniformed personnel

Through the State Liaison Functions (SLF) framework, UNAMID and the UN country team (UNCT) continue to jointly undertake activities on COVID-19. From March to June 2020, UNAMID and the UNCT delivered sensitization sessions on COVID-19 prevention to 400 national staff and Individual Police Officers in Darfur.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Lagos expands COVID-19 response capacity

Africa Press Office -
The Lagos State government has expanded its COVID-19 response capacity with the accreditation of seven private laboratories to boost its testing capacity and three private hospitals for case management. Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on Friday at a press briefing to give an update on ‘COVID-19Lagos Response, noted that the State remains committed to bringing the outbreak under control, making economic activities continue as best as possible and improving
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Advisory on the Use of Face Shields with Face Masks by the General Public

Africa Press Office -
Download logoFollowing evolving evidence on the transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) provided recommendations for the wearing of face masks by the general public. This is especially important where there is ongoing widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as in public transport, markets, and confined or crowded environments. In Nigeria, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 mandated the use of face masks or coverings in public spaces, on the 2
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Response – Weekly UN in Zimbabwe Update

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe international Organization of Migration (IOM) is scaling up operation to respond to the new evolving COVID-19 pandemic challenge in Zimbabwe. Download Report: https://bit.ly/2BLXwSq As co-lead of the Point of Entry pillar, IOM is providing technical support to the government in the COVID-19 National response plan and strengthening national capacity in migration management, ensuring all returnees are screened, registered profiled and transported to the respective provincial
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Government adopts community based approach to improve health outcome Nairobi, Saturday June 27, 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry of Health has adopted a community based approach, that places County Governments and the people, at the centre of community health, particularly on COVID-19 related matters. The community health approach is a strategy that has been globally recognized, as an effective way for making improvements in health care delivery, as well as addressing the burden of diseases, and therefore, contributing to the health and socioeconomic development. The announcement was made tod
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Economy

South Africa unlikely to sort out its debt in four years – Fitch.

Contributor -
We view the government's forecast of gross loan debt rising to 81.8% of GDP in FY21, much higher than the 65.6% in the original budget, as realistic. However, we believe its expectation that debt will peak at 87.4% in FY24 is optimistic. This would require sufficient fiscal consolidation to achieve a primary budget surplus in that year, which would be South Africa's first since 2008, towards the end of the commodity boom.
Read more
International News

Police Unions And The Fight To Reform Law Enforcement

CNBC -
After the death of George Floyd in police custody, activists across the US have advocated for a fundamental shift in policing. One hurdle to any significant changes in many localities are police unions, which have significant power over policies that
Read more
Videos

JSE launches new sustainability segment

CNBC Africa -
Green bonds, social bonds and sustainability bonds all to help with the Sustainable Development Goal commitments. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange announced this week that the Green Bond Segment will expand to a fully-fledged Sustainability Segment. The aim – provide a platform for companies to raise debt for green, social and sustainable initiatives. What does this mean? Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Update on Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial

CNBC Africa -
It seems in South Africa this Covid-19 outbreak is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is projecting that South Africa could come close to 408 000 coronavirus cases by the middle of next month. Right now it has over 118 000 positive Covid-19 cases with over 2000 deaths. On Wednesday the trials began and the first person was injected with a tested vaccine at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg. The university called for 50 volunteers and they got 300. What’s happening? Dr Anthonet Koen, Principal Investigator joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Unlocking Rwanda’s fitness industry

CNBC Africa -
The closure of gyms and fitness centres around the world as part of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 has seen a surge of interest in home fitness equipment and online coaching sessions. Not only does the industry play a key role in improving the health and fitness of people, it has a direct contribution to the economy. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we explore key elements that investors should be aware of if they are looking to invest in the fitness industry in Rwanda....
Read more
International News

Who Regulates What’s Posted Online?

CNBC -
Both President Trump and the Department of Justice are calling for a reexamination of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The act was originally meant to curb pornography and illicit materials posted online, but except for Section 230, it
Read more
Financial

Cote d’Ivoire airline gets $24 million government boost

Reuters -
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s national airline Air Cote d’Ivoire received 14 billion CFA francs ($24.09 million) from the government to keep...
Read more
News

Zimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over ‘economic sabotage’

Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe on Friday suspended trade on the stock exchange and mobile phone-based payments to address what President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved