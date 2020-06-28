Coronavirus – Uganda: Results from samples tested on 27 June 2020 confirm 11 new COVID-19 cases

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Results from samples tested on 27 June 2020 confirm 11 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases are now 859. 2 truck drivers: 1 from Mutukula and 1 from Busia Points of Entry 9 are among contacts and alerts: 8 from Amuru while 1 is from Nwoya

