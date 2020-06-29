Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update 29 June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Over 380,000 confirmed COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 181,000 recoveries & 9,500 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo