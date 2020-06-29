APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Over one million COVID-19 cases reported in WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Region

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed more than one million cases of COVID-19 in the 22 countries of WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Region. As of 11:00 today, 1 025 478 cases and 23 461 deaths have been recorded from the Region, which spans from Morocco to Pakistan.

While cases in Europe have been largely declining, countries in the Region have been seeing increases in the number of cases and deaths. Countries recently reporting increases in cases are Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Morocco, occupied Palestinian territory and Oman. WHO is concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in war-torn countries such as Syria, Yemen and Libya due to poor infrastructure and fragile health systems vastly weakened by conflict. In all countries, there is still a clear need for expansion of testing and more accurate reporting of cases and deaths to inform targeted responses.

“This is a very concerning milestone. As shops, restaurants, mosques, businesses, airports and other public places begin to open up, we need to be more vigilant and cautious than ever before. One million people have been infected, tens of thousands have died, and many more are still at risk in our Region. We cannot relax our efforts. In fact, many countries lifting restrictions are seeing marked increases in cases, which signifies the need to accelerate public health response measures. Communities must remain vigilant and play a key role in keeping themselves and their countries safe,” says Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

As countries also begin opening up points of entry, there is an increased risk of a resurgence of travel-related cases, requiring stricter measures to be in place at borders, especially land crossings. Also of concern are migrants in the Region who are now returning to their home countries, which may impact the situation in other WHO regions.

Epidemiologists and other WHO specialists are working closely with governments in the Region to provide guidance on gradual re-openings and ways to minimize and respond to flare-ups of the virus. WHO continues to equip the Region's health systems with test kits, protective gear, and supplies needed to treat COVID-19 patients, while working to evaluate how the COVID-19 situation will evolve over the coming months.

While measures are being lifted, WHO’s calls to countries becomes even more critical: sustained efforts must be made to find, isolate, test and treat all cases, and trace every contact. Holding of mass gatherings must be reviewed from a public health risk-assessment approach.

Individuals must follow an equally rigid process to protect themselves and others by practising regular hand hygiene measures, following proper coughing and sneezing protocol, ensuring physical distancing, and wearing masks in public settings as directed by respective national health authorities. Members of the public need to be cautious of symptoms, stay home if they feel sick, and seek medical care immediately, if needed.

“Sadly, we cannot behave as if the situation will go 'back to normal.' In the coming period, we need to see a shift in attitudes and actions,” said Dr Al-Mandhari. “Now is the time for a sustained commitment from both governments and individuals.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Dr. Osagie Ehanire meets Health Partners Coordinating Committee (HPCC), seeks support for National Health Sector COVID-19 Response Plan

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has sought for the support of the Health Partners Coordinating Committee (HPCC) for the newly developed Integrated National Health Sector Covid-19 Response Plan derived from Pillar 4, Priority Area 1 of the NSHDP 11.  The plan is to ensure defined responsibilities and harmonization of efforts across the Federal and States and non-interruption of non COVID-19 routine health services. This came to fore when the Honourable Mini
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Sudan: UNAMID COVID-19 Update

Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs of 25 June 2020, UNAMID has 17 cases of COVID-19 among its mission personnel, including two cases in Kenya and one national staff in Khartoum. A total of 10 out of the 17 cases have fully recovered from the disease. In line with the Mission’s mitigation measures, 31 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been conducted on mission personnel in Darfur as of 25 June 2020, based on their showing mild or moderate symptoms or having potentially been in contact with a confirme
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Egypt: British Embassy holds virtual healthcare webinar on COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe British Embassy in Egypt, through the work of the UK Department for International Trade hosted a virtual meeting for 30 leading British and Egyptian healthcare companies to discuss their ongoing efforts to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar brought together key decision makers from the Egyptian and UK public and private sectors. Four representatives from the Egyptian Ministry of Health were joined by Healthcare UK, Ain Shams University Hospitals, Cleopatra Hospital,
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of Cases by County as of 28 June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe 259 positive cases are distributed in counties of Nairobi, 127 cases, Mombasa, 39, Kiambu, 22, Machakos, 16, Busia 11, Makueni, (9), Nakuru, (9), Uasin Gishu, (9), Kilifi, (5), Kajiado, (3), Kisumu, (2), Lamu, (2) Garissa (2), Marsabit, (2), & Kwale, (1) case. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Economy

South Africa unlikely to sort out its debt in four years – Fitch.

Contributor -
We view the government's forecast of gross loan debt rising to 81.8% of GDP in FY21, much higher than the 65.6% in the original budget, as realistic. However, we believe its expectation that debt will peak at 87.4% in FY24 is optimistic. This would require sufficient fiscal consolidation to achieve a primary budget surplus in that year, which would be South Africa's first since 2008, towards the end of the commodity boom.
Read more
International News

Police Unions And The Fight To Reform Law Enforcement

CNBC -
After the death of George Floyd in police custody, activists across the US have advocated for a fundamental shift in policing. One hurdle to any significant changes in many localities are police unions, which have significant power over policies that
Read more
Videos

JSE launches new sustainability segment

CNBC Africa -
Green bonds, social bonds and sustainability bonds all to help with the Sustainable Development Goal commitments. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange announced this week that the Green Bond Segment will expand to a fully-fledged Sustainability Segment. The aim – provide a platform for companies to raise debt for green, social and sustainable initiatives. What does this mean? Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Update on Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial

CNBC Africa -
It seems in South Africa this Covid-19 outbreak is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is projecting that South Africa could come close to 408 000 coronavirus cases by the middle of next month. Right now it has over 118 000 positive Covid-19 cases with over 2000 deaths. On Wednesday the trials began and the first person was injected with a tested vaccine at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg. The university called for 50 volunteers and they got 300. What’s happening? Dr Anthonet Koen, Principal Investigator joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Unlocking Rwanda’s fitness industry

CNBC Africa -
The closure of gyms and fitness centres around the world as part of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 has seen a surge of interest in home fitness equipment and online coaching sessions. Not only does the industry play a key role in improving the health and fitness of people, it has a direct contribution to the economy. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we explore key elements that investors should be aware of if they are looking to invest in the fitness industry in Rwanda....
Read more
International News

Who Regulates What’s Posted Online?

CNBC -
Both President Trump and the Department of Justice are calling for a reexamination of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The act was originally meant to curb pornography and illicit materials posted online, but except for Section 230, it
Read more
Financial

Cote d’Ivoire airline gets $24 million government boost

Reuters -
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s national airline Air Cote d’Ivoire received 14 billion CFA francs ($24.09 million) from the government to keep...
Read more
News

Zimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over ‘economic sabotage’

Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe on Friday suspended trade on the stock exchange and mobile phone-based payments to address what President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved