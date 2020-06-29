Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (29 June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Total confirmed: 6190

Total recovered: 2013

Deaths: 144

Today, we have discharged 42 patients from various hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,013.

We thank & celebrate our healthcare workers for this achievement.

