Coronavirus – Somalia: Update as of 28.6.2020

New cases confirmed today: 16

Benadir: 6

Somaliland: 6

Jubbaland: 4

Male: 11

Female: 5

Recovery: 19

Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 2,894

Total recoveries: 887

Total deaths: 90 

