Coronavirus – Somalia: Update as of 28.6.2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 16
Benadir: 6
Somaliland: 6
Jubbaland: 4
Male: 11
Female: 5
Recovery: 19
Death: 0
Total confirmed cases: 2,894
Total recoveries: 887
Total deaths: 90
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.Media filesDownload logo