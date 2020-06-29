Coronavirus – South Africa: North West on confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on 28 June

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Sunday, 28 June 2020 is 3647, with 433 recoveries and five deaths.

North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contributes 2.6% to South Africa’s burden of disease.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

DISTRICT BREAKDOWN

CASES

RECOVERIES

BOJANALA DISTRICT

2344

231

Rustenburg Municipality

2094

203

Madibeng Municipality

192

23

Moses Kotane Municipality

40

04

Moretele Municipality

11

01

Kgetleng Municipality

07

0

DR. KENNETH KAUNDA DISTRICT

1036

167

JB Marks Municipality

275

29

Matlosana Municipality

749

137

Maquassi Hills

12

01

NGAKA MODIRI MOLEMA DISTRICT

214

30

Mahikeng Municipality

112

15

Ditsobotla Municipality

74

08

Ratlou Municipality

07

02

Tswaing Local Municipality

10

03

Ramotshere Moiloa

11

02

DR. RUTH SEGOMOTSI MOMPATI DISTRICT

37

05

Lekwa Teemane Municipality

13

03

Greater Taung

09

01

Mamusa Local Municipality

03

01

Naledi Municipality

10

0

Kagisano Molopo

02

0

UNALLOCATED

16

DEATHS

05

DATA HARMONIZATION:

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

Issued by: North West Health

