Coronavirus – South Africa: North West on confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on 28 June

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Sunday, 28 June 2020 is 3647, with 433 recoveries and five deaths.
North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contributes 2.6% to South Africa’s burden of disease.
The breakdown of cases is as follows:
DISTRICT BREAKDOWN
CASES
RECOVERIES
BOJANALA DISTRICT
2344
231
Rustenburg Municipality
2094
203
Madibeng Municipality
192
23
Moses Kotane Municipality
40
04
Moretele Municipality
11
01
Kgetleng Municipality
07
0
DR. KENNETH KAUNDA DISTRICT
1036
167
JB Marks Municipality
275
29
Matlosana Municipality
749
137
Maquassi Hills
12
01
NGAKA MODIRI MOLEMA DISTRICT
214
30
Mahikeng Municipality
112
15
Ditsobotla Municipality
74
08
Ratlou Municipality
07
02
Tswaing Local Municipality
10
03
Ramotshere Moiloa
11
02
DR. RUTH SEGOMOTSI MOMPATI DISTRICT
37
05
Lekwa Teemane Municipality
13
03
Greater Taung
09
01
Mamusa Local Municipality
03
01
Naledi Municipality
10
0
Kagisano Molopo
02
0
UNALLOCATED
16
DEATHS
05
DATA HARMONIZATION:
Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.
Issued by: North West Health
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.