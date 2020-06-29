APO

Security: An African success story

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In June 2020, KnowBe4 (www.KnowBe4.com) hosted the inaugural Africa Cyber Security Culture Conference 2020 that invited delegates and speakers from across the continent, and the world, to discuss security culture and the impact of the global pandemic. Held on 11 June, the event hosted industry experts from Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Norway, USA and South Africa, among others, and focused on key trends and topics relevant to cybersecurity on the African continent.

Go here for full access to the speaker presentations and recorded panel discussions: www.AfricaCyberSeccon.com.

According to Anna Collard, Managing Director of KnowBe4 Africa, the event exceeded expectations.

“We expected maybe 200 delegates, and we ended up with 1300 people registering to attend,” she says. “They came from all over the world, not just Africa, and engaged in conversations that helped shape the picture of security on the continent and in preparing for a more secure future.”

What made the event truly stand out was how easy it was for speakers and attendees to engage with one another and to share insights, and for the event to host a truly diverse range of speakers. Traditionally, events are limited by the costs that come with an international speaker circuit but a virtual experience bypasses all the complexities and opens up significantly more variety in panel and discussion. 

“Our keynote speaker, Charl van der Walt, Head of Security Research at Orange Cyberdefense, revealed that, in spite of everything, simple security failures like poor patching, basic security hygiene and human error are the root causes of most security breaches,” adds Collard. “People are more vulnerable working from home and the company has limited control over devices and environments which is further increasing vulnerabilities. And the cybercriminals are exploiting this.”

Kai Roer, Managing Director at CLTRe shared how it’s possible to use scientific survey models to measure what security culture means and how it can be tracked over time. Done over multiple organisations, worldwide, the data reflected that African users were more conservative compared with American users and that if a business wants to impact security culture, it has to measure it.

“Lynne Moses, Information Security Governance Specialist at First National Bank, spoke about the tools she uses to measure return on investment into security and culture,” says Collard. “She assesses security culture across 45,000 end users across multiple African countries at the beginning and the end of the year to compare people’s behaviours and how they’ve either improved or deteriorated. This makes it easier to prioritise what security principles – like compliance or phishing – have to be prioritised.”

Throughout the event, leaders in the industry shared security concerns in the new normal, best practice for managing security in the future, and how to help employees build safe spaces in their homes and offices.

“Roger Grimes, the Data-Driven Evangelist at KnowBe4 and Ian Keller, Chief Information Security Officer at SBV Services, both provided powerful presentations around training, security hygiene, and security awareness,” concludes Collard. “The event highlighted the need for richer security cultures, how a scientific approach can help create this culture, and how to bring about real change.”

The feedback from the attendees was overwhelmingly positive, so much so that KnowBe4 is planning to run a second event in the last quarter of 2020 that’s even more inclusive and accessible.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of KnowBe4.

To download the content from the event visit www.AfricaCyberSeccon.com for free access to the insights and research presented.

Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

Videos

Sorbet CEO on customer safety & hygiene practices during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
A number of leisure businesses are reopening under advanced level 3 lock-down. Sorbet is a nail and beauty business with a number of successful franchises nationwide, the group reopened its salons last week and joining CNBC Africa for more is Linda Sinclair, CEO of Sorbet.
Read more
APO

MainOne Celebrates 10 Years of Enabling West Africa’s Digital Revolution

Africa Press Office -
Download logoMainOne (www.MainOne.net), West Africa’s leading provider of Wholesale and Enterprise connectivity and data center services celebrates 10 years of delivering innovative, world-class service in West Africa. Ten years ago, the company launched its operations with the commissioning of the first private submarine cable on the West Coast of Africa. The company has played a critical role in enabling internet access across West Africa where penetration rates have grown from less than
Read more
Videos

Nestlé introduces second Starbucks At Home range in SA

CNBC Africa -
Nestle South Africa is introducing its second phase of the Starbucks At Home range in retail stores such as Checkers, Pick ‘n Pay, Spar and Makro. The launch comes amid the Covid-19 crisis taking a knock on traditional coffee houses and some non-essential products. Nestle South Africa CEO, Bruno Olierhoek joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (29 June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
Total confirmed: 6190 Total recovered: 2013 Deaths: 144 Today, we have discharged 42 patients from various hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,013. We thank & celebrate our healthcare workers for this achievement.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Mauritian economy contracts 2% in Q1 on COVID-19 headwinds

CNBC Africa -
Mauritius released its first quarter GDP numbers today, reporting a 2 per cent year on year contraction in economic activity. The weak performance in the first quarter was driven largely by contractions in agriculture, construction and wholesale and retail trade sectors. Botswana and South Africa also release GDP data this week and joining CNBC Africa for more is Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at ABSA Corporate and Investment Banking.
Read more
Videos

Malawi presidential election: What Lazarus Chakwera’s victory means for business, economy

CNBC Africa -
This morning the new president of Malawi will arrive at his desk in the hope of delivering the change in business he promised during his election campaign that delivered a rare victory. Opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera won 58 per cent of the vote over the incumbent Peter Mutharika in a re-run to make up for a disputed election in May last year. That ballot was called the tippex election because so many changes were made to voting papers to ensure a dubious Muthuarika victory that was overturned by the courts. Business Consultant and Patron of the Malawi Chapter of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Mercus Chigoga joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How technology is being deployed to combat the pandemic

CNBC Africa -
More than ever the role of technology in ushering us into a new normal has been more evident but are we banking on the right industry for a quick bounce back? Is this even possible? Lacina Koné, Director General of Smart Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Why are companies cancelling their share based payment structures?

CNBC Africa -
The current economic shut-down coupled with dramatic variability in the prices of listed equities means that executive long-term compensation plans are under-water. What does this mean for investors? Guy Addison, Founder at Addison Advisory Services joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

This is how COVID-19 has impacted Nigeria’s manufacturing sector

CNBC Africa -
The World Economic Forum says the emergence of COVID-19 is accelerating the change of global value delivery models, with unprecedented consequences for manufactures and supply chains. Joining CNBC Africa to look at how the pandemic has impacted the manufacturing sector here in Nigeria is the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Mansur Ahmed.
Read more
Videos

Minister Mamora on implementing Nigeria’s COVID-19 response Action Plan

CNBC Africa -
With the approval of Nigeria’s Health Sector Covid-19 Pandemic Response Action Plan by the National Council on Health, Nigeria’s Minister of State Health Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora joins CNBC Africa to discuss the next steps to implement the plan as Nigeria tweaks its efforts to contain the Covid-19 outbreak....
Read more
Videos

Sorbet CEO on customer safety & hygiene practices during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
A number of leisure businesses are reopening under advanced level 3 lock-down. Sorbet is a nail and beauty business with a number of successful franchises nationwide, the group reopened its salons last week and joining CNBC Africa for more is Linda Sinclair, CEO of Sorbet.
Read more
Videos

Nestlé introduces second Starbucks At Home range in SA

CNBC Africa -
Nestle South Africa is introducing its second phase of the Starbucks At Home range in retail stores such as Checkers, Pick ‘n Pay, Spar and Makro. The launch comes amid the Covid-19 crisis taking a knock on traditional coffee houses and some non-essential products. Nestle South Africa CEO, Bruno Olierhoek joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved