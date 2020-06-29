APO

Team RM and UNTAPPED are seeking to connect African start-ups with Business Angels

The think & do tank Team RM (www.TeamRM.org), keeps its word! As announced at the end of its webinar on real economy players, the think & do tank continues to work with its partners to implement the recommendations resulting from this webinar. To this end, Team RM is launching a major entrepreneurial program entitled African Program for Investment in Entrepreneurship (Team RM- PAIE). Its objective is to advise, coach, and help competitive young entrepreneurs from the African continent, particularly from Benin and Togo, to access appropriate financing through several components.

One of the instruments of Team RM- PAIE is the fundraising call for projects initiative, “The Nest Francophone Africa”, whose process has just been launched. This initiative is the fruit of the partnership sealed between Team RM and UNTAPPED, an international impact technology company. In addition to building on the recommendations of the previous webinar, The Nest Afrique Francophone is an efficient tool deployed to enable competitive African start-ups to benefit from financial instruments that can help them develop their business.

While we are pleased with the outcome of the webinar, which had the merit of highlighting the essential role played by real economy actors in the resilience of our economies towards post-COVID, the Team RM is also pleased to have contributed to the accompanying measures taken by governments and international organizations. Other measures are also being developed and are being closely monitored by Team RM and its partners.

“The Nest” is a framework for connecting young entrepreneurs with potential business angels. Business Angels – in order to raise finance for innovative and profitable projects. These young entrepreneurs from French-speaking Africa in general and Benin and Togo in particular will have the opportunity to access adequate financing from investors around the world.

With already ten editions of The Nest, for the benefit of English-speaking countries and in view of the many entrepreneurs already supported, the first French-speaking edition will be held in July 2020.

As mentioned during the webinar and announced at its conclusion by the honorary president of Team RM, Mrs. Reckya Madougou, this program to finance the competitive entrepreneurs of THE NEST is the fruit of the commitment of the think & do tank Team RM to promote and boost the potential of African youth, an ambition that is in line with the objective pursued by the CEO of UNTAPPED, investor Jim Chu.

To this end, a call for projects has just been launched. It is addressed to young Africans from French-speaking countries, particularly Benin and Togo, who are looking for funding for innovative, productive, and profitable initiatives and projects. The framework for participation to the competition is available on the website www.TeamRM.org.

The pre-selected competitive project leaders will be coached by the RM Team on how to present their projects and will be invited to participate in a fundraising videoconference session.

The principle is simple:

1 hour of the video conference on Zoom 2 to 3 entrepreneurs presenting their projects in a few minutes to 3 Business Angels 50-100 active guests in the audience. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Team RM.

Media Contact: Vinod Narbar Media Manager Email: [email protected] Mobile: +228 -92202502

Website: www.TeamRM.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/ThinkTankTeamrm Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThinkTankTeamRM

#TeamRM #ServingAfrica

About TeamRM: The RM team (www.TeamRM.org) is a reflexive platform, animated by African citizens and friends of Africa interested in developing policies and espousing a vision of the inclusive and united liberal economy.

The work of the Team is coordinated by an international team made up of young people, personalities and experts, often in collaboration with other think tanks and partner organizations.

Our team open to the world determines the general policy of the platform and takes the decisions necessary for its implementation.

