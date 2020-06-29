APO

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission congratulates Dr Lazarus Chakwera on his election as President of the Republic of Malawi

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, wishes to congratulate His Excellency Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera upon his election as President of the Republic of Malawi following the successful conduct of fresh presidential election in the Republic of Malawi on 23 June 2020, and the subsequent official election results published on Saturday 27 June 2020 by the Malawi Electoral Commission.

In particular, the Chairperson extends his profound gratitude to the people of Malawi, for demonstrating their firm commitment to democracy, constitutionalism, rule of law, peace and stability.

The Chairperson commends the outgoing President His Excellency Peter Mutharika for his stewardship of the Republic of Malawi over the years.

The Chairperson further commends all the political parties, candidates, and their supporters for their collective effort in promoting a democratic, credible, transparent and peaceful electoral process.

The Chairperson reaffirms the African Union’s commitment to supporting Malawians in their quest to strengthen democratic and participatory governance and ensure sustainable socio-economic development in the country.

