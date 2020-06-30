APO

Building resiliency in times of uncertainty (By George Ferreira)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

By George Ferreira, Senior Sales Director: Applications at Oracle South Africa and SADC

The recent months have likely been the biggest challenge for all organisations across the continent. With almost no warning, millions of businesses – indiscriminate of size or stature – suddenly went from operating as usual to facing enormous challenges under the weight of uncertainty.

Companies in the region have had to find new ways of working, while establishing new pathways to productivity. Business resilience remains one of the most important and relevant ways for organisations to bypass legacy challenges and to explore new opportunities. Organisations that are paying attention to how digital can reshape their systems are not just readying themselves for the uncertainty of today, they’re fortifying their futures.

Building resilience

In building resiliency, organisations need to focus on building a resilient community amongst employees, customers, partners and suppliers. Having issues of cash flow front and centre forces the cost of talent into the limelight – but it doesn’t mean putting profit before people. This is where the CFO and HR team need to come together, working more closely than ever before. Together, the CFO and HR need to evaluate skills and resources, minimise temporary and long-term loss of staff, and look after their people. All of this will build a resilient business.

Focusing on bringing an overarching view of the health of the organisation is key; data is crucial to shape every discussion, aiding in quick decisions and allowing for agility and innovation. Building resilience is not finance’s job alone, this could be collaborating with the CIO and R&D teams, to ensure any future innovations align with customer strategies as well as the business’ purpose. Or it could mean working more closely with HR to ensure the business can meet changing customer demands.

Right now, cloud based applications such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) (https://bit.ly/38dlrX6) and Human Capital Management (HCM) (https://bit.ly/3igOaio) are immensely valuable as they help build business resilience and innovation in an extremely complicated market. These solutions provide insights that can offer improved control over factors such as supply chain management, inventory and purchasing. They integrate systems and data, connecting systems and information so that data becomes transparent and accessible and relevant. These applications also help the organisation use business intelligence (BI) to analyse data, to create KPIs that are based on strategic targets, and measure performance versus targets to meet goals based on current market conditions.

With this strategic approach, companies are able to manage the complex balancing act more deftly between legacy and adaptability, without whittling away at the bottom line. It has also stimulated greater interest in how digital applications can benefit the organisation. These applications need to support the balancing act between the business and its potential, between the CFO, CHRO, CIO and all lines of business, and ensure that they deliver more value to the organisation.

Learning through others

A leading financial institution in Africa (https://bit.ly/2Vv3kGW) decided to invest into a cloud based human capital management (HCM) system so that employees and the executive could gain deeper control over their own career development and performance. The investment was designed to support the company’s new focus on human capital, empowered growth and improved insights into performance. It was a step away from disconnected systems and multiple sources of information towards a more compliant and connected environment that aligned people to strategy and business to market demand.

This is not a unique case study. Organisations around the world are recognising that investing into technology is one of the best ways for any organisation to create an agile and adaptable foundation. Technology is the great enabler as it allows for process, people and systems to pivot to meet new demands or markets. 

Right now, the word ‘unexpected’ defines almost every market, company, business and region and its condition. The intelligent applications used by the Africa-based financial institution provided the analytics, strategy and talent management tools that the company needed to embed agility into its workforce. This is an agility needed right now as the SADC region turns to face the ripples of disruption caused by the pandemic. With legacy infrastructure challenges and limited connectivity, the region was working hard to shift into technology gear so it could fully tap into its potential before the pandemic. Now, the situation is somewhat more challenging.

Digital applications and cloud solutions allow companies to gain access to credible data that can be used to fundamentally change how the business operates. From streamlining processes to cutting away dead areas of the business to leaping into entirely new business directions, data can help direct the company’s decision making at critical points in time.

An Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) (https://bit.ly/2Zn4sgT) system is designed to equip the business with resilience and agility. Both of these are beyond vital right now. Why? Because while agility gives businesses the ability to jump and swing when conditions demand, resilience is what ensures the business has what it takes to make that jump, to take that swing.

ERP platforms have evolved so much over the past few years. We can now provide insights into spending patterns, customer demand, market requirements and overall business productivity. If integrated with a cloud based HCM (https://bit.ly/2VxI8jx) solution, ERP can show the business the hidden corners of essential business operations for almost immediate short-term benefits. Want to know more about business spend, profitability and employee retention? That’s what this technology can reveal.

Organisations should strategically consider adoption of the right tools that answer the most important questions – how can we improve efficiency, how can we transform business process, which areas need prioritisation?

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Oracle.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

COVID-19 challenges African Civil Society Organisations and opens up new opportunities, says report

Africa Press Office -
More than 1000 African CSOs from 44 countries participated in a major survey on the impact of the COVID -19 pandemic on their organizations. 55.69% of respondents already experienced a loss of funding, while 66.46% expect to lose funding in the next 3-6 months. African CSOs decry exclusion from national responses to COVID-19 and emergency funding mechanisms. Download report: https://bit.ly/3eMw9Gl A new report by EPIC-Africa and @AfricanNGOs confirms that the impact of COVID-19 o
Read more
APO

In Times When Black Lives Finally Matter, Building Purpose-Driven Businesses is Key to Economic Empowerment

Africa Press Office -
Earlier this month and following the death of George Floyd, SoftBank announced a $100m investment fund for minority-owned businesses. The Opportunity Fund will invest only in companies led by people of color, and is the first such fund to be created in response to growing protests, in the US and worldwide, against racism and lack of equal opportunities for black people. While the initiative is not the first of its kind in the US or abroad (South Africa has several financial institutions dedicate
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (29th June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 72 Total confirmed cases: 1224 Total active cases: 950 Total recovered: 260 Total number of tests conducted: 13917 Total deaths: 14Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How the pandemic is impacting Nigeria’s oil exploration prospects

CNBC Africa -
As the first half of the year winds down, the COVID-19 pandemic has shaped global oil dynamics with the OPEC+ supply cuts helping to keep oil prices afloat. Alex Nachi Tarka, President of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Barloworld moves to slash salaries, cut jobs in response to COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
Logistics and automotive group Barloworld has reported that it will be retrenching staff due to its cost saving and containment initiatives. Staff will be cut by 20 to 25 per cent as well as salary cuts amid a reduction in demand, volatile commodity prices and a disruption in supply chains. The group reported an interim revenue decrease of 12.2 per cent and operating profit decrease of 28 per cent. Barloworld CEO, Dominic Sewela joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: SA’s Q1 GDP decreases by 2%

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s GDP for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 2 per cent. The two biggest negative contributors to growth in GDP for the first quarter were the mining and manufacturing industries. Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is impacting the runways of Africa

CNBC Africa -
One of the industries reeling from the COVID-19 supply chain disruption and consumer demand is the fashion industry.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How the disruption in global supply chains is impacting FDI in developing countries

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 has not only been a health crisis but also an economic one. With supply chains distorted and massive capital flight experienced the economic effects for many African countries is massive, Richard Bolwijn, Head of Investment Research, Division on Investment & Enterprise United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more
Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

How Nigeria can reduce COVID-19 impact on farmers in the second half of 2020

CNBC Africa -
As Nigeria takes further steps to ease restrictions on interstate travel as part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring food security is key to minimize the impact of the pandemic on crop production. Emmanuel Ijewere, Chairman of Best Food Farms joins CNBC Africa to discuss how to ensure farmers get better output in the second half of the year despite the Covid-19 outbreak....
Read more
Videos

Assessing the security situation in Africa’s Sahel region

CNBC Africa -
The G5 Sahel military alliance comprising of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger are due to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez today in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott. The summit is a follow-up to talks in the French city of Pau in January that gave a political reboot of war against the jihadists. Dennis Amachree, CEO of Zoomlens Security Solutions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How the pandemic is impacting Nigeria’s oil exploration prospects

CNBC Africa -
As the first half of the year winds down, the COVID-19 pandemic has shaped global oil dynamics with the OPEC+ supply cuts helping to keep oil prices afloat. Alex Nachi Tarka, President of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Boxer Superstores opens its 300th store despite COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Boxer Superstores, a subsidiary of Pick n Pay have recently opened its 300th store amid the Covid-19 storm that has hurt many South African retailers. The group also plans on opening its Polokwane distribution centre by the end of this year and sees many more expansions in the horizon. Marek Masojada, Managing Director of Boxer Superstores joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved