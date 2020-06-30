Coronavirus – Cameroon: Addition of 183 Oxygen Concentrators for COVID-19 response

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Our health system has just been enriched with 183 oxygen concentrators. This equipment, in addition to that already available, will be immediately sent to health facilities, for the care of COVID-19 patients but also other cases of respiratory distress.

