Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (30 June 2020)

Total confirmed: 6366

Total recovered: 2039

Deaths: 148

Today we have discharged 26 patients from various hospitals, bringing to 2,039 the total number of recoveries.

Our appreciation goes to our dedicated healthcare workers for this achievement. On a sad note we have lost 4 more patients to the disease, bringing our fatality to 148.

