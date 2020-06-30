Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update for Nigeria (29th June, 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

566 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 166 Oyo – 66 Delta – 53 Ebonyi – 43 Plateau – 34 Ondo – 32 FCT – 26 Ogun – 25 Edo – 24 Imo – 15 Bayelsa – 13 Benue – 12 Gombe – 11 Kano – 11 Kaduna – 11 Osun – 8 Nasarawa – 7 Borno – 5 Katsina – 2 Anambra – 2

25,133 confirmed 9,402 discharged 573 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo