Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Tuesday, 30 June 2020, Time: 15:00)

New cases: 12
Confirmed cases: 1,462
At Isolation Centres: 428
Recovered: 974
Deaths: 60
In quarantine: 1,773
Out of quarantine: 7,362
Gender Confirmed
Female – 727 Male – 735
Places
Confirmed cases by district
Bo
100
Bonthe
49
Bombali
30
Falaba
4
Kailahun
28
Kambia
28
Karene
2
Kono
60
Kenema
104
Koinadugu
7
Moyamba
46
Portloko
25
Pujehun
6
Tonkolili
49
Western Rural
181
Western Urban
743
Total
1,462
