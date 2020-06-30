APO

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Tuesday, 30 June 2020, Time: 15:00)

| Updated:
New cases: 12

Confirmed cases: 1,462

At Isolation Centres: 428

Recovered: 974

Deaths: 60

In quarantine: 1,773

Out of quarantine: 7,362

Gender Confirmed

Female – 727 Male – 735

Places

Confirmed cases by district

Bo

100

Bonthe

49

Bombali

30

Falaba

4

Kailahun

28

Kambia

28

Karene

2

Kono

60

Kenema

104

Koinadugu

7

Moyamba

46

Portloko

25

Pujehun

6

Tonkolili

49

Western Rural

181

Western Urban

743

Total

1,462

