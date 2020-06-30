APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: North West on confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on 29 June

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Monday, 29 June 2020 is 3931. Since the last update, 208 recoveries were recorded taking total number of recoveries in the Province to 641.

During the process of data harmonization and data cleaning process, the following adjustments were made:

Two of the 16 unallocated cases that appeared in the previous report were allocated to Rustenburg. One case was reallocated from Naledi Local Municipality to JB Marks Local Municipality.

To date, a total of 2611 contacts were identified of which 2404 contacts have been successfully traced. The untraced contacts are from the new cases. A total of 1281 contacts have completed 14 days monitoring period. Only 90 contacts tested positive.

Regrettably, we announce two new COVID-19 related deaths. All new deaths were recorded in the City of Matlosana, Dr Kenneth Kaunda District. This takes the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Province to seven. May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace.

MEC Mododa Sambatha wishes to thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.

North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contributes 2.7% to South Africa's burden of disease.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

DISTRICT BREAKDOWN

CASES

RECOVERIES

BOJANALA DISTRICT

2531

422

Rustenburg Municipality

2263

359

Madibeng Municipality

206

48

Moses Kotane Municipality

44

11

Moretele Municipality

11

2

Kgetleng Municipality

7

2

DR. KENNETH KAUNDA DISTRICT

1099

183

JB Marks Municipality

290

32

Matlosana Municipality

797

149

Maquassi Hills

12

2

NGAKA MODIRI MOLEMA DISTRICT

239

30

Mahikeng Municipality

129

15

Ditsobotla Municipality

78

8

Ratlou Municipality

7

2

Tswaing Local Municipality

12

3

Ramotshere Molioa

13

2

DR. RUTH SEGOMOTSI MOMPATI DISTRICT

40

06

Lekwa Teemane Municipality

13

3

Greater Taung

9

2

Naledi Municipality

13

0

Kagisano Molopo Municipality

2

0

Mamusa Local Municipality

3

1

UNALLOCATED

22

DEATHS

7

DATA HARMONIZATION:

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

Issued by: North West Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: 6132 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 Update: A total of 29911 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 6132 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 73 more COVID-19 related deaths which brings the total number of deaths to 2529. We send our deepest condolences. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Cameroon: Addition of 183 Oxygen Concentrators for COVID-19 response

Africa Press Office -
Our health system has just been enriched with 183 oxygen concentrators. This equipment, in addition to that already available, will be immediately sent to health facilities, for the care of COVID-19 patients but also other cases of respiratory distress.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
Videos

Court sides with Eskom over dispute with Nersa

CNBC Africa -
In a decision that surprised many, South African High Court favoured Eskom dispute with energy regulator Nersa today.
Read more
Videos

Vukile bucks the trend with strong results in a tough environment

CNBC Africa -
At a time when many property companies are struggling Vukile has posted healthy performance. The group reported a continued strength in their Southern African portfolio and well diversified sources of funding. Vukile Property Fund CEO, Laurence Rapp joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Examining the impact of COVID-19 on Somalia’s healthcare sector

CNBC Africa -
Somalia has recorded over 2900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 90 deaths, and as the cases continue to rise, the health systems in the country are being rapidly confronted with increasing demand for patient care from COVID-19. Dr. Mahad Mohammed Hassan, Head of the National Humanitarian Coordination Center joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How Nigeria’s capital markets performed in the first half of the year

CNBC Africa -
Africa’s equity capital markets activity has seen a downward trajectory over the last three years as major economies on the continent are faced with fiscal challenges due to growing debt levels and slow economic growth according to PwC. As we head into the second half of the year, Muktar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

How Nigeria can reduce COVID-19 impact on farmers in the second half of 2020

CNBC Africa -
As Nigeria takes further steps to ease restrictions on interstate travel as part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring food security is key to minimize the impact of the pandemic on crop production. Emmanuel Ijewere, Chairman of Best Food Farms joins CNBC Africa to discuss how to ensure farmers get better output in the second half of the year despite the Covid-19 outbreak....
Read more
Videos

Assessing the security situation in Africa’s Sahel region

CNBC Africa -
The G5 Sahel military alliance comprising of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger are due to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez today in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott. The summit is a follow-up to talks in the French city of Pau in January that gave a political reboot of war against the jihadists. Dennis Amachree, CEO of Zoomlens Security Solutions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more
Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more

Trending Now

East Africa

Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire by selling rare gemstones for over $3 million

CNBC -
Tanzanian miner Saniniu Laizer has become a millionaire overnight by selling two Tanzanite gemstones — the largest ever found in the country...
Read more
Videos

Where to invest after COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s economy reported its third consecutive quarter economic decline of 2 per cent in GDP today. During level 4 lock-down the South Africa Reserve Bank cut the interest rate down to 3.75per cent, the lowest in years. While the cut in interest is good news for those in debt, it’s not such good news for those investing in their future. Is it the right time to move your investment around and what should you be looking into? Joining CNBC Africa for more is Busi Skenjana, Founder and CEO of Stokvel Academy & Richard Bray, Head of Strategy and Positioning at Amplify Investment Partners.
Read more
Videos

Court sides with Eskom over dispute with Nersa

CNBC Africa -
In a decision that surprised many, South African High Court favoured Eskom dispute with energy regulator Nersa today.
Read more
Videos

Vukile bucks the trend with strong results in a tough environment

CNBC Africa -
At a time when many property companies are struggling Vukile has posted healthy performance. The group reported a continued strength in their Southern African portfolio and well diversified sources of funding. Vukile Property Fund CEO, Laurence Rapp joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved