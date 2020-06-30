Coronavirus – South Africa: North West on confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on 29 June

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Monday, 29 June 2020 is 3931. Since the last update, 208 recoveries were recorded taking total number of recoveries in the Province to 641.

During the process of data harmonization and data cleaning process, the following adjustments were made:

Two of the 16 unallocated cases that appeared in the previous report were allocated to Rustenburg. One case was reallocated from Naledi Local Municipality to JB Marks Local Municipality.

To date, a total of 2611 contacts were identified of which 2404 contacts have been successfully traced. The untraced contacts are from the new cases. A total of 1281 contacts have completed 14 days monitoring period. Only 90 contacts tested positive.

Regrettably, we announce two new COVID-19 related deaths. All new deaths were recorded in the City of Matlosana, Dr Kenneth Kaunda District. This takes the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Province to seven. May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace.

MEC Mododa Sambatha wishes to thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.

North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contributes 2.7% to South Africa's burden of disease.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

DISTRICT BREAKDOWN

CASES

RECOVERIES

BOJANALA DISTRICT

2531

422

Rustenburg Municipality

2263

359

Madibeng Municipality

206

48

Moses Kotane Municipality

44

11

Moretele Municipality

11

2

Kgetleng Municipality

7

2

DR. KENNETH KAUNDA DISTRICT

1099

183

JB Marks Municipality

290

32

Matlosana Municipality

797

149

Maquassi Hills

12

2

NGAKA MODIRI MOLEMA DISTRICT

239

30

Mahikeng Municipality

129

15

Ditsobotla Municipality

78

8

Ratlou Municipality

7

2

Tswaing Local Municipality

12

3

Ramotshere Molioa

13

2

DR. RUTH SEGOMOTSI MOMPATI DISTRICT

40

06

Lekwa Teemane Municipality

13

3

Greater Taung

9

2

Naledi Municipality

13

0

Kagisano Molopo Municipality

2

0

Mamusa Local Municipality

3

1

UNALLOCATED

22

DEATHS

7

DATA HARMONIZATION:

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

Issued by: North West Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.