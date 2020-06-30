Coronavirus – South Africa: North West on confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on 29 June

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Monday, 29 June 2020 is 3931. Since the last update, 208 recoveries were recorded taking total number of recoveries in the Province to 641.
During the process of data harmonization and data cleaning process, the following adjustments were made:
Two of the 16 unallocated cases that appeared in the previous report were allocated to Rustenburg. One case was reallocated from Naledi Local Municipality to JB Marks Local Municipality.
To date, a total of 2611 contacts were identified of which 2404 contacts have been successfully traced. The untraced contacts are from the new cases. A total of 1281 contacts have completed 14 days monitoring period. Only 90 contacts tested positive.
Regrettably, we announce two new COVID-19 related deaths. All new deaths were recorded in the City of Matlosana, Dr Kenneth Kaunda District. This takes the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Province to seven. May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace.
MEC Mododa Sambatha wishes to thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.
North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contributes 2.7% to South Africa's burden of disease.
The breakdown of cases is as follows:
DISTRICT BREAKDOWN
CASES
RECOVERIES
BOJANALA DISTRICT
2531
422
Rustenburg Municipality
2263
359
Madibeng Municipality
206
48
Moses Kotane Municipality
44
11
Moretele Municipality
11
2
Kgetleng Municipality
7
2
DR. KENNETH KAUNDA DISTRICT
1099
183
JB Marks Municipality
290
32
Matlosana Municipality
797
149
Maquassi Hills
12
2
NGAKA MODIRI MOLEMA DISTRICT
239
30
Mahikeng Municipality
129
15
Ditsobotla Municipality
78
8
Ratlou Municipality
7
2
Tswaing Local Municipality
12
3
Ramotshere Molioa
13
2
DR. RUTH SEGOMOTSI MOMPATI DISTRICT
40
06
Lekwa Teemane Municipality
13
3
Greater Taung
9
2
Naledi Municipality
13
0
Kagisano Molopo Municipality
2
0
Mamusa Local Municipality
3
1
UNALLOCATED
22
DEATHS
7
DATA HARMONIZATION:
Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.
Issued by: North West Health
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.